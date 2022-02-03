Beware: Rebuilding is Not the Only Solution for Overcoming Tech Debt
Five tactics that will guide you to recognize signs of tech debt and the risks involved while making you a mature decision maker.
What do you do as a technical leader if you weren't there from the very beginning? Or if you weren't the one to write the first line of code? How do you make future tech decisions without knowledge of the past? Don't let pressure or lack of patience drive you to blindly choose the rebuild route. There is hope.
This article will guide you to recognize signs of tech debt, risks involved and help you consider five tactics to increase your overall Tech Quality Quotient (TQQ) and make you a mature decision maker.
