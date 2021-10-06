6 Essential Digital Marketing Trends for Small Businesses

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Major brands today love digital marketing because of the flexibility it offers. Done right; it’s cost-effective and methodical. And it is, without a doubt, the best way for small businesses to gain a competitive edge.

Total digital ad spending is estimated to be over $389 billion in 2021. Staying up to date with trends and using the latest tools is key to success for any business. Here are some of the digital marketing trends that every small business needs to follow.

1. Use Artificial Intelligence to your advantage

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is the road ahead to implement digital marketing strategies today. For one, it gives better insights into customer behavior and accurate data for better decision-making.

You can analyze client or target customer data to gain deeper insights. Then, implement different strategies and know if it works or not with measurable results. Personalized, relatable and relevant messages help promote what your offer more effectively.

2. Live videos get more engagement

Live videos are a powerful marketing strategy, with popular brands making the most use of them. Small businesses like local bakeries and restaurants can benefit as well. Now is the time for emerging businesses to go live and connect with the audience on another level. Social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram are the go-to for live videos.

One of the best things about going live is getting to know consumers and connecting with them on a deeper level. Interacting with followers and consumers can also establish authenticity for a business, and it helps businesses develop a level of trust. Consumers who can relate to the company they’re buying from are more likely to return.

3. Social media marketing

Over the years, social media has proved to be an immense boon to digital marketing. Social media marketing is fuss-free and cost-effective.

It’s also simple. Just a business profile on Instagram or Facebook can help you get started. Once you start uploading posts regularly — attracting more customers and followers gets easier. Automate social posting and repost old blogs for more exposure.

With clever social media marketing, you can get deeper insights into user demographics. You can then target consumers accordingly. Using trending hashtags can also help increase the reach of your posts — display products and market what you have to offer through posts for more exposure.

4. Use social media stories

Tell a compelling story. People love stories, and renowned brands sell products using storytelling as a tool. Instagram has over 500 million daily active users. Are you engaging with them?

Social media platforms spread the stories to larger audiences. You can do this through blog posts, disappearing stories, polls, live sessions, and podcasts. If readers like what you have to say, then you’ll get more conversions.

It’s also one of the better ways to grab the attention of potential customers. You interact with them, get to know their preferences and pet peeves. Then, you tell them what you have to offer and how it can help. Personalization leads to higher conversions.

Facebook is also an excellent platform for creating a brand story for small businesses. Plus, you can also sell products via Facebook’s Marketplace and use that to identify consumer trends.

5. Geofencing

Geofencing is a highly effective technique for attracting customers based on their geographic location. The app or software sends notifications or pop-ups to people entering a specific geographic area. The application uses GPS or WiFi to locate the individuals.

If your business targets a local audience, this one’s a great choice. Build brand awareness the intelligent way. You can use intelligent pop-ups to draw potential customers quickly. A/B testing and the use of user mapping tools can help.

6. Targeting ads locally

Businesses need to go local before going global, and the first step is to target local customers. One way is by targeting local ads — one of the most effective digital marketing strategies that will be fruitful for small businesses. You get to connect customers with local businesses that might be relevant to them.

Keep up with the trends. Implement new strategies to see what works and what doesn’t. Don’t shy away from using new platforms and tools to target your audience demographic better.

