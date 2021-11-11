Great Leadership Lessons for Tough Times From Disney CEO Bob Iger's Memoir

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Like many people throughout the pandemic, I took the extra time at home to re-invest in hobbies that had fallen to the wayside – specifically reading more regularly. I recently completed Bob Iger’s book, The Ride of a Lifetime, where he shares lessons learned from his early days at ABC to serving as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company for 15 years.

Having followed Iger’s accomplishments throughout my own career, I knew his book would provide me with tips that I could apply to my daily professional life. Specifically, there were five main takeaways I immediately resonated with after reading the book: