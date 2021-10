Whether at the office or working from anywhere, a cumbersome work environment breeds inefficiency.



The result is something no small-business owner can afford: Lost time and missed opportunities.

From the physical workplace to the tools that help them accomplish their goals, small businesses thrive when employees have digital workspaces that are flexible, reliable, and allow them to do their best work securely. Employees want a work environment that alleviates redundancies and helps them concentrate on what really matters—capitalizing on their core competencies.

‍

No matter what industry your small business is in, here are tips for creating a digital workspace that empowers employees to be as productive as possible wherever they’re doing work.