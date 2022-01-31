Where to Deploy Innovative Tech to Create a More Flexible, Engaging Organization

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If there’s one lesson that entrepreneurs and business leaders can take away from the past 18-plus months, it’s the importance of adaptability. A recent analysis from Gartner cited operational plasticity as a crucial element for organizations that want to succeed in the modern economy.

To enable the level of adaptability that would make it possible for an organization to change how it operates quickly and easily, Gartner listed several emerging technological trends that businesses should incorporate. Many of the technologies centered on a similar goal: the ability to conduct business and engage with customers from anywhere.