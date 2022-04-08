Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

5 Things to do on Every Sales Call to Close More Deals

In this article, we cover five strategies to help you have more effective and successful sales calls with potential customers.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I was on my 50th call of the day at my corporate inside sales job. I took a deep breath before dialing the next call, and as I exhaled, I made a decision. I was going to switch things up on my next call. I made a decision right then and there that my next call would be great, and can I tell you the truth? I didn’t land the deal on my next call, but the mindset shift made the call better than my first few. Before we get into the strategies, let me tell you a universal truth: In order to excel at sales, you will need to be positive — prepared and positive!

Before launching my speaking coaching company, I worked as an inside sales representative. I made about 100 cold calls a day, and it was one of the best jobs I have ever had. It taught me so much about sales. Now, I don’t make cold calls. I sell corporate speaking packages to corporations. At this point in my career, they know I am calling because they booked the call with me or a member of my team. The dynamics are very different, but there are still some fundamental things that you should do on each and every sales call to close more deals.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Get a real job

Ken Burns: 'Mark Zuckerberg Should Be in Jail'

Dan Bova

Dan Bova

Continuous learning

The 5-Hour Rule Used by Bill Gates, Jack Ma and Elon Musk

John Rampton

John Rampton

Startups

Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore invest in Evernow, a startup that guides women through menopause

Entrepreneur Staff
Read More