Group Effort

It takes a village to raise an entrepreneur: Meet the chief.

July 1, 2001 1 min read

Is it difficult to start a business? Yes. Do you wish you had mentors to turn to sometimes when entrepreneurship gets scary? Of course. Never fear. There's a place where you can find camaraderie, guidance and fellow start-ups: YoungStartup Inc.

Founded by 24-year-old Joseph Benjamin in 1999, YoungStartup is a community of entrepreneurs and experts alike. Frustrated by the lack of support he found in his own quest to start a business, Benjamin was determined to be the trailblazer in helping the younger set network and offering them guidance. "We understand what the entrepreneurs have gone through-we're entrepreneurs ourselves," he says. "We know what they want, and we know we can give it to them."

"It" includes access to information, virtual networking through www.youngstartup.com, real-life networking events (held in New York City and eventually nationwide), and a willingness to listen to and work with entrepreneurs (of any age) with drives to start their own businesses.