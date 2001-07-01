Burning Question
"My first big purchase was a watch from Tiffany's. I
was doing a project a few blocks [from] the flagship Tiffany's
in Manhattan. When the scope of our project changed and we knew we
hit a home run, I decided to go with the Rolex Oyster, as I loved
scuba diving and it was such a classic."
Founder of JLC environmental consultants
New York City
"A few weeks before the company's launch, I bought a
bottle of French champagne. It still rests unopened in my fridge. I
was so busy, I never had a launch party. When I get around to
having one, I know what the invitations will say: 'It's
The (After) Thought.' "
Founder of It's The Thought.com,
Online Gift Consultation Service
Seal Beach, California
"[Although the combined value of my companies is close to
$500 million], I still live in the same apartment and spend cash on
the same stuff as before. The only thing I really splurged on was
putting my money into starting another company."
Founder of Broadband2wireless (mobile broadband wireless internet provider), chinook communications (broadband technology manufacturer) and into networks (provider of software for broadband companies)
Boston
