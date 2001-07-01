Burning Question

What was your first big buy after starting your company?

"My first big purchase was a watch from Tiffany's. I was doing a project a few blocks [from] the flagship Tiffany's in Manhattan. When the scope of our project changed and we knew we hit a home run, I decided to go with the Rolex Oyster, as I loved scuba diving and it was such a classic."



-Jennifer Carey

Founder of JLC environmental consultants

New York City

"A few weeks before the company's launch, I bought a bottle of French champagne. It still rests unopened in my fridge. I was so busy, I never had a launch party. When I get around to having one, I know what the invitations will say: 'It's The (After) Thought.' "



-Amelia Ostroff

Founder of It's The Thought.com,

Online Gift Consultation Service

Seal Beach, California

"[Although the combined value of my companies is close to $500 million], I still live in the same apartment and spend cash on the same stuff as before. The only thing I really splurged on was putting my money into starting another company."



-Ric Fulop

Founder of Broadband2wireless (mobile broadband wireless internet provider), chinook communications (broadband technology manufacturer) and into networks (provider of software for broadband companies)

Boston



