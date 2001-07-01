Burning Question

What was your first big buy after starting your company?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

"My first big purchase was a watch from Tiffany's. I was doing a project a few blocks [from] the flagship Tiffany's in Manhattan. When the scope of our project changed and we knew we hit a home run, I decided to go with the Rolex Oyster, as I loved scuba diving and it was such a classic."

-Jennifer Carey
Founder of JLC environmental consultants
New York City

"A few weeks before the company's launch, I bought a bottle of French champagne. It still rests unopened in my fridge. I was so busy, I never had a launch party. When I get around to having one, I know what the invitations will say: 'It's The (After) Thought.' "

-Amelia Ostroff
Founder of It's The Thought.com,
Online Gift Consultation Service
Seal Beach, California

"[Although the combined value of my companies is close to $500 million], I still live in the same apartment and spend cash on the same stuff as before. The only thing I really splurged on was putting my money into starting another company."

-Ric Fulop
Founder of Broadband2wireless (mobile broadband wireless internet provider), chinook communications (broadband technology manufacturer) and into networks (provider of software for broadband companies)
Boston


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market