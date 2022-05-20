8 Tips to Revolutionize the Manufacturing Customer Experience

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As customer expectations continue to evolve, manufacturers are finding that today’s business-to-business buyer has specific wants and requirements. Providing the best possible digital customer experience can be a big differentiator for any manufacturing business, but to set yourself apart requires a shift in mindset.

The traditional way of doing business, hand-shakes and phone calls, has been turned on its head, so it’s no wonder you’re grappling with the best way to lead your company to a best-in-class customer experience.