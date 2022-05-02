How to Lead Effectively and Inspire During Virtual Meetings

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

There’s a viral pandemic. Symptoms include fatigue, tired eyes and a sense of isolation. The spread is rapid, and few have been left untouched.

This is, of course, the pandemic of poorly run remote meetings and video conferences. (Did I say viral? I meant virtual). Today, nearly 80 percent of businesses use video calling technology during meetings. And 86 percent of all organizations have conducted online interviews during the pandemic.