How the Metaverse Will Impact Impact Real Estate

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The emergence of the metaverse is creating waves across many industries, with big brands like Nike, Coca-Cola, and Walmart pioneering the virtual world.

The metaverse blurs the line between the physical and virtual worlds through sophisticated AR (augmented reality) and VR (virtual reality) technology. People who experience the metaverse can enjoy everyday activities with the benefit of exciting virtual features that aren't even possible in the physical world.