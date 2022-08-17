3 Steps to Effectively Add Products to Your Service-Based Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

As someone who has mentored and coached thousands of women business owners for more than a decade, I know the heart, soul and drive it takes to keep your business prospering. Particularly if you are the owner of a service-based business — where you and your work are the product being delivered to the client — it can be difficult to stay fresh and vibrant with your delivery year after year.

At a time when many of us are weary of the world's economic future, burnout among women in the workplace has been at record highs. According to Deloitte's Women at Work 2022: A Global Outlook, a recently released report that polled 5,000 women in the workplace across 10 different countries, women in today's society are stuck in what's being called the "burnout epidemic" on the heels of the Covid-19 pandemic.