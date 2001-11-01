10 Tips to Get the Clicks

How to write online ads that generate results
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the November 2001 issue of . Subscribe »

When envisioning an ad campaign for your business, the message you wish to convey needs to be consistent with the format, style and tone that are appropriate for the communication medium(s) you've chosen. This is especially true for the Web. The words you use to express your ad's message online-be it in a banner, a pop-up window, a button, an interstitial or a tower-will determine whether a user notices it or ignores it.

Before you begin jotting down ideas, however, you need to choose a specific objective for your campaign (see "Make It a Banner Year"). Once this is established, the following copywriting tips will help summarize, strengthen and sharpen your ad's message:

  • Lead with a question. Want to write better online ads? Looking to ramp up your click-through rate? See how engaging this technique can be in getting potential customers' attention?
  • Create a lyrical rhythm. Well-written online ads follow a catchy word flow from frame to frame. The number of syllables chosen to convey the message is deliberate, like haiku. The pacing of the words is energetic, like a roadside Burma Shave ad. And the idea builds to a payoff, like a well-told joke (frame 1 is the set-up, frame 2 the fill-in and frame 3 the punchline).
  • Keep it single and simple. The more ideas you force your online ad to communicate, the more muddled it will be. Choose one easily digestible point and drive it home with as few words as possible.
  • Show, don't tell. If an image can get your idea across instead of words, use it. Your message will be communicated quickly, easily and memorably.
  •  
    NEXT STEP
    Structure a successful ad campaign with Online Promotions: Winning Strategies and Tacticsby Bill Carmody.
    		 
  • Write visually. Online ads offer infinite choices of entertaining visual techniques that can enhance and sell your message (words and images shrinking, dissolving, stretching, morphing, zooming in, crawling, etc.). Keep these tricks in mind as you compose your text, and include them as suggestions for your designer.
  • Make an offer. When it comes to calls to action, offers rule. Free downloads, free demos, free white papers, free info kits, free shipping-pretty much anything free (or other incentives, such as percentage- or dollar-off savings) will get a potential customer clicking faster and more consistently than an uninspiring and ambiguous "Click here!" button.
  • Justify the click. If your online ad isn't offer-driven, continue its message by making the call to action specific to what the user would receive if the banner were clicked. For instance, "Click for more info!" or "Click to see it in action!" or "Click to get started!"
  • Drive home the benefits. Enumerate the enticing and absolutely essential benefits (i.e., save money, improve productivity, lose weight, etc.) that your brand promises.
  • Nix the tricks. Online ads using cute come-ons ("Catch the monkey and win $20!") may boost site traffic, but they can only work once. You also run the risk of alienating scads of potential customers who will never visit your site again.
  • Test as the user. Once your campaign has been conceived, imagine the mind-set of a potential customer who's viewing a Web page where your online ad will appear. Re-read each idea and ask yourself, "Is this ad's message communicated credibly, simply and irresistibly enough to compel a user to leave the site that he/she is in and click to my site?

Considering the newness of the Internet as a messaging vehicle relative to other media, the craft of online ad writing is still a work-in-progress. But when wittily, strategically and precisely composed, online ads can be a powerful and extremely effective component in your advertising arsenal.

Barry Zeger is a digital media buyer based in San Francisco.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Importance of Getting Advisors to Invest in Your Business

Starting a Business

How to Turn Scientific Research Into a Thriving Startup

Starting a Business

Licensing vs. Franchising: Which Path Is Right for You?