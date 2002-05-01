Worldly Fund

Globe-trotting with your assets pays off.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2002 issue of Entrepreneurs Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Talk about international mutual funds with anyone who's been in the funds business for a while, and Jean-Marie Eveillard's name will inevitably pop up. He's the portfolio manager of the First Eagle SoGen Global Fund (SGENX), managing the fund since its inception in 1979.

Eveillard has racked up an impressive track record. In 2001, a horrific year for funds by any standard, this five-star Morningstar fund was up 10.2 percent. In fact, in the 23 years he's run the fund, it has outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI World Index, by about 300 basis points. According to Eveillard, that puts the First Eagle SoGen Global Fund's average return at about 15 percent per year, compared with the MSCI World Index's 12 percent.

One reason for the fund's success: Eveillard is a value investor. In addition, he will invest the fund's assets anywhere in the world where he finds companies that meet his investment criteria- currently that means Europe, North America and Japan. A third key element is, he's a player. "I have my own financial assets invested in my own funds," says Eveillard. "That allows me to eat my own cooking-and think the way an individual shareholder does. They are more interested in absolute returns than relative returns."

Three-year performance: 14.48 percent

Web site:www.firsteaglesogen.com

Dian Vujovich is an author, syndicated columnist and publisher of fund investing site www.fundfreebies.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market