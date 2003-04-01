Growth Strategies

Fraction Action

Can't afford an entire jet? Try winging it with a piece of one.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2003 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Think a private jet is too expensive for your business? Think again. "There are a number of new fractional-ownership options for people without huge travel budgets," says Joe Moeggenberg, president of the Aviation Research Group, an aviation consulting company in Cincinnati.

The options-the equivalent of owning a timeshare in a plane-are becoming popular among small-business owners. A recent study by J.D. Power and Associates found business aircraft use increased 44 percent in the past year. Why? The study concluded that private aircraft can save a traveler one whole month per year that would otherwise be wasted in transit. Here are some options:

  • Less is more. For as little as $100,000 a year, you can partner with other companies to acquire a share in an aircraft. This could buy you as much as 25 hours of flight time. You'll need an aviation lawyer to guide you through the process.
  • Hybrid options. Commercial carriers offer flights combining the best elements of a charter, commercial and fractional-ownership program. For example, on Delta's AirElite (www.airelite.com), you can earn frequent-flier miles. Operators such as Marquis Jet Partners sell flight time in blocks of 25 hours, which cost $109,000 to $329,000 (www.marquisjets.com) and have fewer strings attached than a fractional plan.
  • Own your own. A 1/16 share in a Cessna Citation jet-the smallest share currently available through a fractional-ownership program-costs $200,000 a year for 50 hours of flying time. Check out Flexjet (www.flexjet.com), FlightOptions (www.flightoptions.com) or NetJets (www.netjets.com).

If you travel to destinations not typically served by major airlines, spend too much time in transit and spend at least $250,000 a year on air travel, fractional ownership is worth looking into.

Christopher Elliott is a writer and commentator and the editor of www.elliott.org.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?