Home Grown

March 1, 2004 1 min read

Homebased business offers a powerful combination: freedom, convenience, flexibility. There is arguably no better way to make full use of all the technology entrepreneurs have at their disposal-and probably no better way to help them accomplish their goals on their terms. More franchises are seeing this as the way of the future for entrepreneurs and are taking the benefits of homebased business one step further by adding the proven system and success of franchising.

Could a homebased franchise be your way to have th ebest of both worlds? Your first step to finding out is by checking out our Top 101 Homebased Franchises. Franchises are listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2004 Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchise companies.

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company. Rather, it's a tool for your franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and literature such as the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular. Don't buy a homebased franchise until you've done your research.