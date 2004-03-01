Home Grown

Are you ready to plant the seeds of a new business? Start by reaping the harvest of these 101 homebased franchises.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Homebased business offers a powerful combination: freedom, convenience, flexibility. There is arguably no better way to make full use of all the technology entrepreneurs have at their disposal-and probably no better way to help them accomplish their goals on their terms. More franchises are seeing this as the way of the future for entrepreneurs and are taking the benefits of homebased business one step further by adding the proven system and success of franchising.

Could a homebased franchise be your way to have th ebest of both worlds? Your first step to finding out is by checking out our Top 101 Homebased Franchises. Franchises are listed in order of their ranking in Entrepreneur's 2004 Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchise companies.

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company. Rather, it's a tool for your franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and literature such as the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular. Don't buy a homebased franchise until you've done your research.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur Wooed Corporate Clients in Year One

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

6 Entrepreneurial Lessons From Evan Britton of Famous Birthdays