Take Me to Your Leader

Magazine Contributor
This story appears in the September 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

There's a big difference between being a manager and being a leader. To find out if you're ready to lead, Kevin Cashman, CEO of LeaderSource in Minneapolis and author of Awakening the Leader Within: A Story of Transformation, suggests asking yourself:

  • Can you see the big picture?
  • Are you concerned with having everything organized? Or do you focus more on the things that can't be quantified, like vision, principles and values? "Managers do things right," says Cashman. "Leaders do the right thing." Real leaders move things in the right direction, while managers consider the details but not the overall impact or direction of the company.
  • What do you stand for? Defining who you are is the first step in becoming a successful leader.

Eventually, most leaders will need a manager to translate their vision to others and inspire the staff. "Many entrepreneurs have a hard time making that shift," says Cashman. But when you have a talented manager onboard who knows how to develop people and bring teams together, you're free to focus on your drive for success and the future of your business.

