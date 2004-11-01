Snapshot 11/04

Andy Hyman, 44, founder of Distant Replays in Atlanta
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the November 2004 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Description: seller of vintage sports apparel reproductions

Startup: $30,000 to $45,000 in 1998

2004 projected sales: between $4 million and $5 million

Taking off: In 1998, Atlanta bar owner Andy Hyman boarded a plane for a New York City vacation, hoping for some relaxation and new possibilities. Tired of the late hours at his bar, he was ready for a change. Little did he know, inspiration would hit before the plane even touched the ground. While browsing through a catalog, he spotted a replica of a Montreal Canadiens hockey sweater. Confident that a store selling reproductions of retro sports merchandise from famous and sometimes extinct teams would be a hit among sentimental sports fans, Hyman decided to open a kiosk, dubbed Distant Replays, in Atlanta, where no such stores existed.

The big leagues: The kiosk overflowed with jerseys, hats and dugout jackets for a year and a half until Hyman was able to expand into an 800-square-foot store. Now he has enough space to welcome visiting teams and host special appearances by athletes like Magic Johnson. Though his store, with its hundreds of logos, has become a must-see location for sports fans, he does all he can to further develop the business. He sponsors local teams, forms partnerships with sports agents, and even sends limousines to transport players from their hotels to the store.

Home run: Hyman found his niche on the upswing when rappers like Big Boi (from Outkast) inadvertently doubled the company's sales by sporting jerseys in their music videos. Distant Replays may be making millions, but there's nothing more valuable than keeping sports history alive. Says Hyman, "I get pleasure from seeing people get excited about buying [the apparel of] their favorite players from when they were little."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market