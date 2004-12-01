What's New 12/04

Stretch your limits

Gym rats and couch potatoes alike have been embracing the low-impact, high-results workout known as Pilates, currently one of the fastest growing fitness trends in the nation. IM=X Pilates has been training Pilates instructors for eight years and now offers studio franchises-the first two launched this fall. IM=X Pilates is updating the classic Pilates method with modern gym practices by adding more cardio work, offering classes tailored to clients' fitness goals, and having members pay monthly rather than per-class fees. And there's an added bonus: Franchisees are entitled to 12 certifications annually, which can be used in any manner they choose for their employees.