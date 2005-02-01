Starting a Business

It's in the Mail

How to land your product on the pages of a catalog
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2005 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Catalogs fill the mailboxes of consumers everywhere, retailing every product under the sun--from household items to gifts to food. You name it, and there's probably a catalog that specializes in it. If you're aching to see your product on the pages of one of those fancy catalogs, the good news is that it's definitely possible. "Merchants are always looking for great products," says George Hague, senior marketing strategist with J. Schmid & Associates, a catalog consulting company in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.

The key is to research the catalog that best suits your product with the right niche and price point. One mistake new entrepreneurs often make is not understanding catalogs' margins and price points. "Catalogers like to operate on a more than 50 percent margin," says Hague. "If the retail price is $10, then catalogers will [likely] ask you to sell it to them for $3.50 or $4."

Identify the catalog's main consumers and the types of products offered to see if it's a good fit for your product. Michelle J. Massman, 38, and Jackie Urbanovic, 52, did just that when they pitched their Maggie Comics line of notecards and gift products to the Femail Creations catalog a few years ago. They loved the artistic products the catalog offered and found its focus on women-owned businesses inspiring.

Getting into a catalog takes time. Even with a good initial response from the catalog owner, getting Maggie Comics' products into the catalog still took about two years. Since appearing in the catalog in mid-2004, Maggie Comics has seen website traffic increase, and the catalog has already placed a reorder that Massman and Urbanovic hope will increase their part-time business's four-figure sales.

To speed up your own process, find out exactly what your target catalogs want. Ask about their price points, margins, volume (the quantities they expect their vendors to provide) and turnaround time (the time when you might expect a reorder). Send quality samples. Hague suggests putting together a merchandising summary sheet with a good image of the product, product description, benefits, retail price points, terms (how you'd like to be paid) and shipping turnaround time. And don't overpromise on product quality or the quantities you can deliver. "If you have those points covered," says Hague, "it makes it easier for the merchant to say yes."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Start Your Own Personal Training Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market