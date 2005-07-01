It Figures 07/05
Firing employees for blogs, working outside the office and more
1 min read
This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Small-business owners spend
27% oftheir time working outside their offices.
Statistic Source: "The HP 2005 Small Business Survey"
72%say what they like most about being a small-business owner is contributing to the local community.
Statistic Source: "The HP 2005 Small Business Survey"
25% ofsurvey respondents say it's acceptable to fire an employee because of something he or she posted on a blog.
Statistic Source: "Hostway Blog Survey"
An estimated
10% ofretail sales will occur online by 2008.
Statistic Source: Infosoft Research
61% ofU.S. executives say Spanish is the most useful second language in business.
Statistic Source: TheLadders.com
21% ofU.S. adults have formulated a business plan.
Statistic Source: Register.com survey by Harris Interactive