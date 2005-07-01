It Figures 07/05

Firing employees for blogs, working outside the office and more
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Small-business owners spend

27% of

their time working outside their offices.
Statistic Source: "The HP 2005 Small Business Survey"

72%

say what they like most about being a small-business owner is contributing to the local community.
Statistic Source: "The HP 2005 Small Business Survey"

25% of

survey respondents say it's acceptable to fire an employee because of something he or she posted on a blog.
Statistic Source: "Hostway Blog Survey"

An estimated

10% of

retail sales will occur online by 2008.
Statistic Source: Infosoft Research

61% of

U.S. executives say Spanish is the most useful second language in business.
Statistic Source: TheLadders.com

21% of

U.S. adults have formulated a business plan.
Statistic Source: Register.com survey by Harris Interactive
Where do small-business owners seek advice?
Individual mentors
Social networks
Trade associations
Business advisors
Internet
Chambers of commerce
52%
51%
44%
36%
31%
27%
The business skills entrepreneurs would most like to improve:
Customer service
Marketing
Financial planning
Decision making
Negotiations
HR
71%
67%
49%
45%
42%
29%

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market