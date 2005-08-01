Shock Value

Can a controversial ad get customers to notice your great offer? It worked for this company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the August 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Everyone remembers GoDaddy.com's Super Bowl ad: a buxom woman appeared before a panel in increasing stages of undress. Aghast, Fox yanked the company's ad before it could be aired a second time.

As sole owner of the discount domain-name registrar, Bob Parsons had shelled out the $5 million for the ads from his own wallet, so naturally, he was sore--at least until 2.6 million people shot to GoDaddy.com to watch the ad. Sales skyrocketed--from $102 million in 2004 to more than $200 million projected for 2005. "To grab consumers' attention, you have to polarize [them]," says Parsons, 55.

However, he adds that controversy can flop if the consumers so lured don't get a good deal when they arrive. The Scottsdale, Arizona, company sells domain names at a rock-bottom $8.95 per year, and unlimited customer service is free. "The idea is to make a little money from a lot of people," says Parsons. "[If] you get a good deal, you don't mind controversy."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market