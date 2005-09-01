Social Grace

This socially conscious business is built around environmentally conscious products.

September 1, 2005 1 min read

Responsible business is good business. This philosophy has been Jeffrey Hollender's guiding light for the past 17 years. As president of Burlington, Vermont-based Seventh Generation, a manufacturer of environmentally safe household and personal-care products, Hollender planted this concept deep within the roots of the company. His strategies range from offering training on effective communication to rewarding employees for community involvement. "The kind of community and culture we create within our business by being a responsible business is a way to internally mirror the values we incorporate into the products we sell," says Hollender, 50.

Hollender demonstrates how other companies can embrace social concerns in his book, What Matters Most. Some tips: Establish a value system, set annual goals, and pursue social responsibility with as much vigor as sales. Seventh Generation's sales approached $50 million in 2004.