Nothing But the Best

We present the leaders in 109 franchise categories.
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're going to invest in a franchise, you naturally want to know you're getting the best for your time and money. But with all the choices, how can you distinguish the best from the rest?

Not to worry--we've done some calculating to help you narrow the field. Our annual Best of the Best franchise listing pulls the top franchises in each of the 109 categories from our more comprehensive 2006 Franchise 500® ranking. Whether you're interested in a juice bar or hair care franchise, you'll want to take a look at what we've determined to be the best franchises for 2006 in your category of choice.

The following listing is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to serve as a starting point for your independent research. This research should include analyzing a company's literature and Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting existing franchisees, and speaking with an attorney and an accountant before purchasing any franchise. This is the very best strategy for finding the right franchise for you.

To view the entire 2006 Franchise 500® listing, log on to www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500.

