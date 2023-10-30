35 Best Gifts Under $500 for New Entrepreneurs This Holiday Season

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for a new entrepreneur? We asked thirty-five Founders, CEOs, and other industry leaders for their top picks under $500. From a sleek and compact Secrid Slimwallet to a practical color laser printer and toner subscription, discover the best gifts to inspire and support budding entrepreneurs this holiday season.

Secrid Slimwallet

The Secrid Slimwallet is the best minimalistic wallet and is a perfect gift for the holiday season. It looks slick, but not too flashy. It is compact on the outside but can fit 5-8 cards along with some cash. I've had one for 7 years and it still looks fresh. I receive a compliment pretty much every time I pop the cards to pay.

Deepti Chopra, Co-Founder, Adaface

GoalsWon Daily Coaching Subscription

A subscription to a coaching service is an incredible gift for any entrepreneur, especially new ones. It's the kind of gift I wish someone had given me when I was just starting out. Starting a business when you are used to having a boss is full of self-doubt, which often leads to self-sabotage in the form of procrastination. Daily coaching provides an external perspective and accountability that you just can't get anywhere else.

I'm using GoalsWon, where for just $90 a month (less than what coaches usually charge per hour), I get daily support from a real human coach right through the app. They don't tell you what to do but check in on your progress, help you set meaningful goals, and push you to make the best of every day.

When you're trying to do it all yourself, it's easy to lose sight of your goals or to slack off when no one's watching. Daily coaching is that extra nudge to keep you on track, and it can make a world of difference!

Juliet Dreamhunter, Founder, Juliety

Kindle or E-reader

As the saying goes, "Readers are leaders." Entrepreneurs don't need to know everything to succeed, but knowing at least a bit about a variety of topics and departments can help a lot.

I personally used to be really into physical books but gave a Kindle a chance.

Having all these books on one device really makes absorbing all the knowledge a lot more convenient.

Matt Claes, Head Coach and Founder, Weight Loss Made Practical

Co-Working Space or Spa Certificate

A subscription to a co-working space is a good idea. Working from home can be exhausting for a new founder, and being around other founders and workers can bring unexpected relief, motivation, and energy. There are big-name co-working spaces that are pricier, but even the smallest cities have local co-working options that can be under $500. A little research can show that you believe in their company and alleviate some stress by gifting them this.

Another great option is a spa gift certificate. Often, founders are constantly working with little to no time for extra funds or would even consider booking a spa session. Find a spa with a sauna or steam room for extra "me" time. It's the one place you cannot carry a phone, computer, or tablet to do work. It's a nice respite of at least an hour to oneself to collect thoughts and re-energize for what's ahead.

Elena Nuñez Cooper, Chief Executive Officer, Ascend PR & Family Office Advisory

Consultations with an Industry Expert

Last holiday season, we gifted a new entrepreneur client a series of business consultations with an industry expert. You might think a gadget or software would be more exciting, but the value of tailored, expert advice is unparalleled. The consultations weren't just about troubleshooting; they were strategic sessions that dove deep into planning and scaling efforts. Seeing the transformation and newfound confidence in our client affirmed our choice.

At under $500, this was a gift that kept on giving, as it offered not just immediate answers but long-term strategies as well. It's an investment in their business journey, one that pays dividends in ways that are both tangible and deeply meaningful.

Ryan Steinolfson, Founder, Accelerate Marketing

Technivorm Moccamaster

I think I speak for a lot of entrepreneurs when I say that our morning cup of joe isn't just a drink—it's a vital companion keeping us energized and focused throughout the day. For entrepreneurs who take their brewing ritual seriously, the Technivorm Moccamaster is a great gift.

It's a high-end coffee maker known for its consistent brew temperature and speed. The build quality is super-durable, which also aligns with an entrepreneur's need for efficient, long-lasting tools. It's priced between $300 and $400, depending on the model, but it's a worthwhile investment considering how invaluable the addition can be to one's daily routine.

Ewen Finser, Founder, The Digital Merchant

Professional Logo Design Service

Last holiday season, I gifted a friend, who'd just launched her own fashion blog, a professional logo design service. While gadgets or office supplies might offer short-term utility, a professionally crafted logo has enduring value.

It's not just a pretty image; it's a symbol that reflects the essence of her business and appeals to her target audience. I chose a designer whose style she admired, and the final logo truly encapsulated her brand's spirit. The cost was well under $500, but the impact was priceless.

She later told me that her site's traffic increased after the redesign, and she felt more confident approaching partnerships and sponsorships. So, for a new entrepreneur, this kind of gift is not just thoughtful but also incredibly beneficial for their long-term success.

Alexandru Contes, Co-Founder, ReviewGrower

Walking Pad

As an entrepreneur myself, it can be so easy to neglect your mental and physical health because you're working non-stop. Even when you're not working, you're thinking about work and mentally occupied. This is why it can be so easy to overlook the little things like walking, which actually can help lower blood pressure and manage the stress from all the emails and tasks you have to do.

Walking also has great benefits on the brain as most people, like myself, have some of their best ideas while walking! Harvard Health has also had studies done that show of 1,000 people studied, 43% had lower sick days from walking just 20 minutes a day.

As an entrepreneur, you work non-stop and need to force yourself to prioritize your health, but it can be very hard to do so. Investing in something simple, like a walking pad, can help with stress, be an outlet for new ideas, and keep your immune system strong so you're operating as your best self! Health is wealth.

Stephanie Heredia, CEO, Taxes Tampa LLC

High-Quality Charging Cables

Simplicity is key. For the modern entrepreneur running an online business, it's often the simple things that make the biggest difference. A set of high-quality charging cables is an incredibly practical gift.

Given our reliance on technology, there's nothing worse than running out of battery in the middle of a crucial task. Gifting spare charging cables ensures their devices remain powered, minimizing inconvenience. In my experience, something as straightforward as having a reliable charging setup can enhance productivity.

Neil Hodgson-Coyle, COO, TechNews180

Ergonomic Office Chair

A top-notch, ergonomic office chair makes a fantastic gift for a budding entrepreneur. Trust me, spending long hours at the desk is a given in this journey, and a quality chair can make all the difference. It's not just about comfort; it's about long-term health, focus, and productivity.

Adjustable settings mean they can tailor the chair to fit them perfectly, making those marathon work sessions a lot more manageable. While gadgets may come and go, the impact of a good chair lasts. It's a practical, thoughtful gift that keeps on giving.

Dan Levinschi, CRO, PopSQL, Inc.

Premium Project-Management Tool Subscription

The best gift under $500 to give a new entrepreneur for the holidays is a subscription to a premium project-management and productivity tool like Trello Business Class or Asana Premium. These tools can significantly enhance their workflow, organization, and collaboration with team members or clients.

They offer advanced features such as task automation, priority support, and integrations with other essential business apps, making it easier for entrepreneurs to manage projects and meet deadlines effectively. It's a thoughtful gift that can help them streamline their operations and achieve their business goals.

Darryl Stevens, CEO, Digitech Web Design

Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard

I personally want to receive gifts that I would actually use. So, for new entrepreneurs, I think the perfect gift is a multi-device wireless keyboard, like the Logitech K780, because it's easy to use and can fit in medium-sized bags.

As someone who started his own business, I was always on call when I was just starting, and having a wireless keyboard like this one allowed me to compose business emails, proposals, and other content, even though I was out. I can even connect it to my phone, which means I don't always have to carry my laptop around.

Mark Damsgaard, Founder and Head of Client Advisory, Global Residence Index

Gym Membership and More

I think, to get this right, it'd be good to first assess the needs of the entrepreneur. As individuals, we all have our own unique strengths and weaknesses. Looking back to when I started my entrepreneurial journey, I think the best gift someone could have given me would have been a VA for a couple of weeks. I started getting big wins when I realized I couldn't do everything myself and became a better delegator.

Grinding it out for 100+ hours a week can take a serious toll on any entrepreneur's physical and mental health. So, for me, a VA and maybe a gym membership would be ideal.

For the more budget-conscious gift, there are a handful of books that have been instrumental in my growth. The value of a $15-$30 book can far exceed any $500 gift. One book that comes to mind for me is The Advertising Solution. That book opened my mind to the world of copywriting, curating legends like Collier, Ogilvy, Hopkins, Halbert, Caples, and Schwartz. That information, applied correctly, is easily worth millions.

Justin Smith, CEO, Contractor+

Personalized Notepad Holder

For the past 15 years, I've been the proud owner of my business. It was just last year when my wife surprised me with a personalized notepad holder featuring our company's logo on the exterior and my name and title on the inside.

It is embossed leather and is one of the best gifts that I have ever received. It's something that I use every day and looks nice when meeting with other business professionals. The notepad holders are really easy to design and order right online, and you can order just one of them. Everyone that owns a business should have one. I can send a photo of mine if you like.

Evan McCarthy, President and CEO, SportingSmiles

Tickets to Industry-Relevant Events

The ideal gift under $500 for an entrepreneur would be tickets to a conference or a mastermind event relevant to their industry or interests. Early in one's entrepreneurial journey, there are so many competing priorities that demand financial investment, such as branding, photography, and website development. Because of this, spending money on events can often seem unnecessary, if not downright impossible.

However, attending such events can serve as a potent source of motivation and provide that extra energy every new entrepreneur needs when navigating the uncertain waters of starting a business.

When I first embarked on my entrepreneurial journey, I used to tell myself that attending such events was something I couldn't afford. In hindsight, I realize the incredible value these experiences offer, especially for those just starting out. Gifting this can be a game-changer, providing the recipient with not just knowledge but also inspiration and a network.

Zakhar Ivanisov, Founder and General Manager, Soul & Lane

Stance Socks Subscription

My favorite gift to give entrepreneurs for the holidays is a subscription to Stance socks. A sock subscription may sound weird, but I can determine how many pairs they receive and for how long.

Plus, the recipient can choose the styles and colors they prefer. It's a fun gift that can still be personal and functional for work. The first time I received a Stance subscription, I loved it, and it's been my go-to professional gift ever since.

Logan Mallory, Vice President of Marketing, Motivosity

Gift Certificate to Local Business

In my experience, the best gift for a new entrepreneur is a gift certificate to a local business—I always recommend using a local business that specializes in helping small businesses.

Why? Because when you buy from a local business, you're supporting the community and giving back to your neighbors. It's so important for young entrepreneurs to be involved in their communities. For example, when I was starting out as an entrepreneur, I worked with a similar company. They helped me set up my books and taught me how to price my services. They even hosted events where we could meet other entrepreneurs and share ideas.

As for what kind of gift certificate to get them? It depends on what type of service they need most. If they need help with marketing or customer service, an online course can be perfect—and if they need help with accounting or taxes, maybe a consultation with an accountant would be better.

Dr. Hamdan Abdullah Hamed, Board-Certified Dermatologist and Co-Founder, Power Your Curls

Portable Laptop Monitor

When away from the office, an entrepreneur will use their laptop to work. Unfortunately, they cannot bring some of the conveniences provided by their desktop computer. That is why a great holiday gift is a portable laptop monitor. Laptops offer a multitude of advantages, but they also have deficiencies. Not having the multitasking ability provided by more than one screen can impede productivity.

Now, there are several versions of the portable laptop screen that can easily connect with most laptops. These will mirror the conveniences enjoyed with multi-screen desktop versions, allowing them to seamlessly move between windows and projects. In addition, it is easy to store and transport. With an under-$300 price tag, the portable laptop monitor is a great holiday gift for any entrepreneur.

Ryan Rottman, Co-Founder and CEO, OSDB Sports

Smart Daily Planner

An inexpensive gift that would be of use for a new entrepreneur for the holidays is a smart daily planner. It's a whole-life management system that keeps you organized, focused, and can cover everything from scheduling, brainstorming, journaling, and setting goals.

Being organized is key to running a solid business, and this gift ensures that they can make their day-to-day life run more effectively and smoothly.

Christian Ofori-Boateng, CEO, ChristianSteven

Fancy Hands Virtual Assistant Service

The best gift under $500 to give a new entrepreneur for the holidays, with a focus on time-saving, could be a subscription to a virtual assistant service like Fancy Hands.

Entrepreneurs often find themselves overwhelmed with administrative tasks, such as scheduling meetings, handling emails, conducting research, or making phone calls. A virtual assistant service like Fancy Hands allows them to delegate these time-consuming but essential tasks to a team of skilled assistants.

Joe Kevens, Founder and Director of Demand Gen, B2B SaaS Reviews

Professional Website Design or Branding Package

Consider getting them a professional website design or branding package. As a budding entrepreneur, establishing a strong online presence is crucial, and having a visually appealing and user-friendly website is a big part of that. You can find talented freelance web designers or graphic designers who offer affordable packages to create a custom website or refresh their branding.

This gift not only helps them showcase their business in the best possible way but also saves them the time and effort of doing it themselves. A well-designed website can attract more customers and enhance their credibility.

Travis Lindemoen, Founder, Enjoy Mondays

Self-Care Package with Functional Foods

Forget the fruitcakes—get them something that will actually help during those long workdays and sleepless nights.

For under $500, I'd suggest a self-care package filled with functional foods and beverages to nourish both body and mind. Include a selection of antioxidant-rich teas to sip while working, focus-enhancing nootropic coffee for alertness, and natural energy bars for an afternoon pick-me-up. To promote relaxation during scarce downtime, throw in some calming bath soaks and aromatherapy oils. Just don't go overboard on the lavender unless you want them falling asleep at their desk.

A gift basket like this shows you understand the entrepreneurial grind. It supports their wellbeing as they work towards their goals. It beats another iPad case or book on "crushing it" any day.

Fanny Surjana, CEO, Quench List

Gift Card for Entrepreneurial Needs

Entrepreneurs usually know their needs like the back of their hand. So, handing them a gift card is a sign of trust in their expertise. There's also the fact that most of them have diverse and ever-evolving needs, so you can't really put them in a box.

From stocking up on office essentials to investing in tech upgrades, marketing tools, or self-improvement resources, a gift card lets them choose precisely what their business demands. It's not just a nice gesture but a smart one too—and a solid guarantee your gift won't gather dust on a shelf.

Dom Wells, CEO, Onfolio

Intro with a Business Consultant

Depending on where you look and what stage they're at, consider getting them a consult and initial evaluation with a business consultant. Even one meeting with a qualified business consultant can give them a chance to have their current business plan or strategy looked over, which can be a game-changer.

Christopher Olson, CFO, Surfside Services

Noise-Canceling Headset

A high-quality noise-canceling headset is a game-changer for new entrepreneurs. Quiet brings focus. It helps them focus in noisy environments, take calls with clarity, and even unwind with some good music. A worthy investment under $500 that pays off in productivity.

John Cammidge, Freelance Google Ads Consultant, JCammidge

SproutWorld's Plantable Pencils

I represent SproutWorld and recommend their eco-friendly, plantable pencils as the perfect gift for new entrepreneurs this holiday season. Office and stationery gifts are popular to give to new business owners, and Sprout's plantable pencils are the gifts that keep on growing because you can reuse them and watch them grow into vegetables, herbs, flowers, and trees.

In addition, you can purchase them in bulk for under $500 and get them customized with various seed choices, colors, fonts, and phrases to choose from to your liking!

Adrienne Hamilton, Owner, Nicole Communications

Right Kind of Wrong by Amy Edmondson

Amy Edmondson's book, Right Kind of Wrong: The Science of Failing Well, is the best gift to give a new entrepreneur.

Amy is the Novartis Professor of Leadership and Management at Harvard Business School and the number one management thinker in the world, according to Thinkers50. In her latest book, Edmondson upends how we understand failure and offers a shift in thinking to discuss and practice failure wisely.

I've read hundreds of business books, and Right Kind of Wrong does the best job of providing entrepreneurs with frameworks for balancing intentional risk with mistakes we can sidestep. As a founder myself, I couldn't put it down! I was especially drawn to her emphasis on thoughtful experiments.

Amy intertwines storytelling with tangible applications of her research, making it easy for entrepreneurs to apply her frameworks in their everyday life and work—reimagining their relationship with failure.

Caitlin Begg, Founder and Sociological Researcher, Authentic Social

Dare to Lead by Brené Brown

One of the best gifts to give a new entrepreneur is the book Dare to Lead, written by Brené Brown. Entrepreneurs know that running a business is not just about money, but also about leadership.

This book will help them identify their strengths as leaders and develop their skills to lead their employees and the company. It will allow entrepreneurs to dig deeper into themselves so they can improve their leadership skills. Hence, this is the perfect gift for new entrepreneurs.

Omer Lewinsohn, General Manager, Marketing Expert, Management.org

Home Office Revamp Items

Consider this: Where does an entrepreneur spend most of their time daily? Their home office. It's psychologically proven that our surroundings have a big effect on our mindset. It's key to have a working environment that helps us feel balanced, peaceful, and motivated.

Therefore, gifting an entrepreneur things to revamp their current office decor, or start a redecorating transition, is definitely the gift that will keep on giving. And it can definitely be done for $500 or less, if shopped correctly.

I would suggest starting on Amazon and going to the "Shop by Interest" tab on the homepage. Then select the "Work from Home" option. There, you will find amazing and affordable options to start curating a home office revamp for the lucky entrepreneur in your life!

Charlene Lazewski, Media and Entrepreneurial Lifestyle Expert, Charlene and Co. Media

The Power of Unwavering Focus by Dandapani

New entrepreneurs are likely trying everything from meditation to breathwork to help keep themselves mentally sane. However, those practices are missing a core foundational piece: the ability to focus.

I'd recommend gifting a new entrepreneur a book called The Power of Unwavering Focus by Dandapani, an international speaker who spent 10 years training as a monk and now works with Fortune 500 companies and top athletes to teach people how to focus. My agency gifted us a year-long course with Dandapani, and it's completely transformed the way we consider our time and energy, and how we work with one another.

Brenda Manea, Senior Director, BAM

Foam Roller

My ideal gift idea is rather simple. As a new business owner, you're under tremendous amounts of stress and spend countless hours at a computer.

One of the best things that helped me combat that is a foam roller. They can help with muscle tightness, especially pesky lower-back pain, and a long foam-rolling session before bed can help you chill out too and help you get a better night's sleep. (Who doesn't need better sleep?) And, given they also increase blood flow, your heart gets a boost, too, which is never a bad thing. I think every entrepreneur could use one.

John Sammon, CEO and Founder, Sixth City Marketing

A Suit

A suit is a powerful gift for a new entrepreneur as it holds profound meaning, representing values like honor, discipline, confidence, and sophistication. In the business world, a great suit creates a strong first impression that can be a tremendous asset.

Whether you're meeting potential investors, clients, or partners, a well-fitted suit can convey professionalism, confidence, and attention to detail. It is essentially versatile, suitable for a range of various business occasions, from formal meetings and conferences to networking events. A suit arguably stands as the premier gift for a new entrepreneur. It initiates their individual brand image and reflects their earnestness and dedication. Moreover, with proper care, a suit can last for years.

It's not merely a present for the present time but a commitment to the entrepreneur's subsequent career pursuits. It's not just about the fabric, but equipping a new entrepreneur with a tool for success in the challenging world of business.

Lorenzo Nourchan, CEO, Northstar Financial Consulting Group

Physical Security Cable for Laptops

When I went all-in on my first company, I often used coffee shops as an office. With the rise in remote work, more entrepreneurs than ever are doing business from wherever they can get a Wi-Fi connection. Laptops and phones are their most important tools, but electronics theft is common in public places. If an entrepreneur goes to get a refill, uses the restroom, or even just walks around to stretch, their computer might be gone in a flash.

That's why it's so surprising that almost nobody uses a physical security cable on their laptops. Most people aren't even aware they exist. Go ahead and check your laptop right now; you probably have a physical security port!

Think of the cable like a bike lock for your computer. One end connects into the port, while the other wraps around some heavy, stationary object like a desk or chair. Lock it in place, and your laptop will become very difficult to swipe. It's an affordable and easy way to protect one of an entrepreneur's most valuable tools.

Nick Gausling, Managing Director, Romy Group LLC

Minimalist Phone

I would love it if someone got me a minimalist phone for the holidays. As a job-board owner, I can't help but check my website analytics and answer emails every time I put a phone in my hands. It has reached the point where it is stress-inducing and could easily ruin my vacation.

A Light Phone or an old Nokia would definitely help me break away from the constant digital grind. As long as it can receive SMS and calls but can't connect to apps like Outlook or analytics, it will get the job done.

Nathan Brunner, CEO, Salarship

Color Laser Printer and Toner Subscription

A multifunction color laser printer—and the toner—on subscription for one year. Bear with me... while it may not be the most exciting gift, it's based on making sure your entrepreneurial gift recipient is prepared to handle real business needs that arise.

From legal documents to invoices, signage, and even to-and-from cloud storage... they'll give you a sincere thank you (albeit likely months later) when the printer has come in handy several times. And the subscription is not setting them up for any large cost expectations for keeping up with their printing needs.

Patricia Bardin, Global SMB Content Strategy Manager, Lexmark International, Inc