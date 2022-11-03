5 Ways to Show Your Team Appreciation During the Holidays (and Why You Should)

Whatever you do this holiday season, ensure your team knows you are thinking of them. It's not only the right thing to do for your employees, but those who are celebrated this Holiday season are more likely to share with friends and family (and on social media) how proud they are to work for a company that cares for them. And at a time when employee retention and talent recruitment are both pressing issues, that positive word of mouth is especially important.

Shutterstock

Wondering how to make sure your team feels appreciated for all the great work they did this year, and motivated going into 2023? We asked several HR representatives and leaders for their best ideas.

1. Target their taste buds

Starbucks Cards are a great boost for employees as they navigate through the holiday season, for several reasons. First, everyone on your team undoubtedly has a go-to Starbucks order, making this a no-stress gift welcomed by all. It's also a thoughtful gift that tends to be appreciated by everyone, regardless of their roles. Those who travel frequently will enjoy knowing they can get their favorite beverage no matter where work takes them. Managers can pay it forward by treating their direct reports with a coffee run. And those who have more than their share of early morning meetings will be refreshed and ready to take on the day. You can order digital or physical Starbucks Cards in bulk and schedule them to be emailed or mailed to colleagues around the country, with the option to customize the cards with your company logo for an added fee, if you'd like.

Paula Ratliff, President of Women Impact Tech, a community to advance gender equity in technology, likes to combine a handwritten note of affirmation for each of her team members with a Starbucks gift card, which she says "are perfect for my team." She explains, "It's a gift that they will use, and won't be forgotten or regifted. I know it helps them to feel valued and reminded of the purposeful work they do throughout the year." The company hosts conferences in seven US cities, and there tends to be a Starbucks on every corner, so the team meets to get their coffee each morning they're together. And for those occasions when they aren't together, "Starbucks makes it so easy to purchase online and email the gift to staff around the country," Ratliff explains. "We can even co-brand the cards with our logo!"

2. Get away as a team

Alan Katz, founder and CEO of publisher of The MOUNTAINS, recommends that hybrid companies based in big cities invite their workforce to come together in person in idyllic settings. "People in hybrid offices may not see some co-workers for months, depending on their schedules," Katz said. "For small companies or individual teams, an offsite is a great way to reconnect and recharge."

Depending on the company culture, some organizations may make this a completely work-free vacation, while others may choose to incorporate some strategy sessions and brainstorming. Identify the activities most of your employees are excited to do and build an itinerary from there.

3. Demonstrate that you care through recognition

A Gallup-Workhuman study found that only 23% of employees were in strong agreement that the amount of recognition they received was sufficient. And yet, 81% of leaders in that same survey said employee recognition wasn't a company priority. While companies should rectify this immediately, they can bridge the gap by making it easier for employees to recognize each other.

Kapitus, a small business lender company, is creating a "recognition dashboard" on its intranet and encouraging employees to share what they love about working with their colleagues. "Employees love sharing positive feedback about their colleagues," said Lauren Ressa, Human Resources Business Partner at Kapitus. "We wanted to support what happens organically by giving employees a space to praise their fellow workers."

4. Volunteer as a team

As companies increase their focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) approaches, they will court employees who are interested in giving back. Managers can tap into that passion, enabling their teams to pursue their philanthropic interests during work hours.

Designating a day off where your team can come together to volunteer helps employees feel more connected to their communities. If getting everyone together is too challenging, leaders can give all employees the day off and ask them to spend some of it volunteering in some form or fashion. Maybe some of them will even meet up on their own.

5. The gift of free time

Whatever gift or reward you give your team, don't forget the most important thing you can do: let your team recharge.



"We believe it's extremely important to emphasize not just 'work life' balance but our 'One Life,'" said Women Impact Tech's Ratliff. "Give team members the last week of the year off to celebrate the holiday season with their families and to have time to rejuvenate for the new year."