Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

I'm Game What hot, new pastime is inspiring entrepreneurs to launch businesses?

By Nichole L. Torres

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A business-based board game is actually inspiringentrepreneurial startups. Ed Patisso is just one of many who havelaunched businesses after playing Cashflow 101, which was createdby Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book Rich Dad, Poor Dad. Some entrepreneursare finding the board game, which teaches financial principles foraccounting and investing, can create wealth-and not only in aMonopoly-money kind of way, but in real-world dollars.

Patisso, for instance, founded American Real Estate Equities in Mineola, NewYork, after playing the Cashflow game. The company, started in2002, offers solutions for homeowners in pre-foreclosure, mortgagefinancing and real estate services. "[Cashflow 101] suppliedthe missing link," Patisso, 30, says. "I'd takenaccounting courses in college, but there's nothing like how theCashflow 101 game is structured-it helped me learn to managerisk. [Before I played], I didn't really understand a balancesheet or income statement." Patisso, who still plays the gameoften with gaming and business community group NYC Cashflow,expects his sales to hit $250,000.

Memorial Day Sale - Save 20%! Unlock this premium article & so much more with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community with our Memorial Day sale! With your subscription, you'll get:

  • Digestible insight on how to be a better entrepreneur and leader
  • Lessons for starting and growing a business from our expert network of CEOs and founders
  • Meaningful content to help you make sharper decisions
  • Business and life hacks to help you stay ahead of the curve

Use code SAVE20 at checkout.

Subscribe Now Log In

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Report: Jeff Bezos Proposed to Lauren Sánchez with a $2.5 Million Ring

The Amazon founder is said to be engaged to the Emmy-award-winning news anchor and pilot.

By Jonathan Small
Growing a Business

Charles Bililies of Souvla on Creating a Fast-Fine Greek Restaurant

Interview with Founder/CEO of Souvla Charles Bililies about being a fast-fine restaurant, believing in an entrepreneurial vision, and how Toast technology revamped his tech stack.

By Shawn P. Walchef
Innovation

How Ecommerce And Tech Companies Can Learn From Each Other

Direct-to-consumer brands and Saas companies have more to learn from each other than you might think.

By Patrick Frank
Business News

What Makes Ellie Mental Health a Top New & Emerging Franchise

CEO Erin Pash was skeptical of using franchising to expand her mental health business at first, but now she's seen the positive impact it can have

By Tracy Stapp Herold
Science & Technology

The Consequences of Neglecting Data Security for Your Business

If implemented effectively and across your entire organization, these threat-mitigation strategies will reduce your exposure to known cybersecurity risks.

By Under30CEO
Business News

Uber Suspends Its Diversity Chief After 'Don't Call Me Karen' Session Elicits Outrage

Head of diversity Bo Young Lee led a series of discussions about race and the experiences of underrepresented groups called "Moving Forward."

By Amanda Breen