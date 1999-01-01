Is That All There Is?

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The American “can do” spirit has many entrepreneursthinking the sky’s the limit. Trouble is, if the sky’s thelimit, you’ll always feel earthbound.

Knowing when to pronounce yourself successful can be a matter oflife and death. Although there are a lot of happy millionaires,there are also a lot of compulsively ambitious souls who are neversatisfied, no matter how many houses, cars and boats they have.Someone makes a million with a brilliant investment, and thenimmediately sets out to make two. Once that person has two, theadrenaline rush is too great to resist, and he or she lays plans toget into the $5 million club, and on it goes. If that’s whatyou think life is all about, read no further.

I had a good buddy who for years got along beautifully byteaching sailing part time, waiting tables and brokering theoccasional sale of a boat. He lived simply, enjoyed his friendshipswith people from many walks of life, and never overvalued materialpossessions or status symbols. His go-with-the-flow demeanor lit uprooms. And although his pretax income was never more than $36,000,he was a happy camper.

Then one day, he hooked up with a pal who plugged him in to ajob selling technology to foreign companies. He commuted and put inlong and weird hours, accommodating clients in various time zonesand sacrificing what had been a rich social life. The first year,his take was nearly $2 million. He promptly set up his ownbusiness, bought a waterfront condo and paid decorators to createthe ambiance of a European estate house, complete with ancientfamily crests (not his) and a grand dining table. A way cool homeoffice, right?

On my first visit to his new “movie set,” I popped inwithout knocking and heard him yelling on the phone. In all theyears of what can only be described as our brotherhood, I’dnever heard him shout at anyone. I asked what was up. He said,”The morons I bought the table from were supposed to be heretwo hours ago to pick it up and replace it. I paid $6,500 for it,and the damn thing is scratched!” I looked for the scratch invain. “It’s underneath!” he barked.

In later conversations, I suggested that, at 45, he was now in aposition to retire and sail for the rest of his life. He agreed,but put it off for another 10 years. After all, he had more to do,including making much, much more money.

The point of this cautionary tale is this: Whether you’rejust starting out or starting over as a homebased business owner,figure out your goal now. Decide when you’ll be able to breathedeeply and acknowledge your success.

In the meantime, the way to be truly rich is to manage yourresources with the long run in mind. Be a boss you really enjoyworking for. You’ll find yourself doing quite well long beforeyou hit the $5 million club.