Out of the Ashes
This company faced sure disaster--but came out shining.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Things were looking bright for Michael Feldman and JonathanMafrice in the early days of their start-up, Pyramat LLC, in LosAngeles. Founded in 2000, their company designs and manufactures aninnovative floor mat that folds into a chair for video gameplayers. As avid gamers and recent college students, they knewthere was a market for such an item. Says Feldman, "We wereable to isolate a need."
By February 2001, the business was humming along nicely. Feldmanand Mafrice, both 27, were manufacturing the Pyramat signature itemand selling their wares at industry trade shows. They'd alsojust received their first significant purchase order from abig-name store, Bed Bath & Beyond.
Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+
Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:
- Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
- A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
- Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
- Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs