For Subscribers

Out of the Ashes

This company faced sure disaster--but came out shining.

By Nichole L. Torres

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Things were looking bright for Michael Feldman and JonathanMafrice in the early days of their start-up, Pyramat LLC, in LosAngeles. Founded in 2000, their company designs and manufactures aninnovative floor mat that folds into a chair for video gameplayers. As avid gamers and recent college students, they knewthere was a market for such an item. Says Feldman, "We wereable to isolate a need."

By February 2001, the business was humming along nicely. Feldmanand Mafrice, both 27, were manufacturing the Pyramat signature itemand selling their wares at industry trade shows. They'd alsojust received their first significant purchase order from abig-name store, Bed Bath & Beyond.

Continue reading this article — and all of our other premium content with Entrepreneur+

Join the internet’s leading entrepreneur community! With your subscription you’ll get:

  • Access to all of our premium content and an ad-free experience
  • A complimentary subscription to Entrepreneur Magazine
  • Four free e-books a year and 20% off everything from our bookstore
  • Exclusive events with business celebrities and successful entrepreneurs
Subscribe now Log In

Related Topics

Magazine Entrepreneur Magazine

Editor's Pick

Meet the TikToker Who Went From Sleeping in His Truck to Starting a 7-Figure Tax Business
Hustle Culture 'Sucks' — But One Entrepreneur's 'Laziness Principle' Can Make You More Money With Less Work
I Built a Billion-Dollar Business in Just 10 Years, and These Are the 9 Mantras I Live By
Why We Stay in Dysfunctional Relationships When We Know It's Best to Walk Away
The 8 Rules to Live By in Franchise Marketing, According to Top Franchise CMOs
Do You Know the One Thing That Can Make Your Money Go Further in Real Estate Investing?

Most Popular

See all
Leadership

What Is Laissez-Faire Leadership? What Are Its Benefits and Drawbacks?

Discover more about laissez-faire leadership, including its impact on personal growth, job satisfaction, innovation and how to adapt effectively.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Business News

A 'Fake Drake' Song Using Generative AI Was Just Pulled From Streaming Services

The computer-generated track "heart on my sleeve" went viral over the weekend until Universal Publishing yanked it, raising legal and ethical questions.

By Jonathan Small

By Emily Rella

Business News

Man Sues Netflix For $1 Million After Seeing His Photo in a Documentary Describing a 'Stone Cold Killer'

Taylor Hazlewood claims that Netflix used one of his Instagram photos during a scene in "The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker."

By Emily Rella

Business News

Facebook May Owe You Money. Here's How to Find Out and Join the Class Action Lawsuit

If you've used Facebook in the last 16 years, you might be owed some compensation — and not just for your time.

By Sam Silverman

Business Solutions

The Off-Page SEO Checklist: Here Are 7 Tactics to Rank Higher

Off-page SEO is difficult, even for the most experienced SEO professionals. Use these strategies to help the web favor your content.

By ReadWrite.com