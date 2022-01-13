Clothes Mentor Franchisees Tap into the Booming Resale Retail Experience

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The resale clothing industry is approaching a meteoric rise and isn't showing any signs of slowing down. It's a market ready for growth around the nation. According to ThredUp's 2021 report on the industry, the secondhand market is projected to double in the next five years, reaching $77 billion.

Why is the resale industry performing so well? There are a multitude of factors at play. The resale industry has grown over 20 times faster than the retail apparel market in recent years, in part due to comparable affordability and environmental sustainability sentiments. Millennials and Gen Zs are making resale retail a thriving business. There's a big opportunity for aspiring business owners.

At Clothes Mentor, we've mastered the market of upscale women's clothing. Our customers love that they can find designer clothing and accessories for a fraction of the cost of new. And our owners have the opportunity to be business leaders in their community with a business model they are passionate about. Here's more about why resale is on the rise.

Why resale is real business.

Since 2007, more than 130 people across the United States have followed their dreams and launched a Clothes Mentor store. Clothes Mentor is an apparel resale store with a presence in more than 100 physical locations and a growing online shop that provides non-stop revenue opportunities for store owners.

Dick Murdock, who's been a franchise owner with Clothes Mentor for over a decade, said, "The clothing business is tough to be in, but the franchise has gotten even stronger over the years. You can ride out inflation with physical goods in the store, not needing to rely on any supply chain shortages. It's a business model that is flexible and adaptable to move forward in spite of the market."

But perhaps most importantly, resale concepts like Clothes Mentor allow franchisees to be in business for themselves and build the lifestyle they want. These store owners can create a career that allows for personal and professional fulfillment, while also helping their community.

"We love Clothes Mentor and we think it's a great franchise," says Alyssa Cox, a multi-unit owner in Charlotte, N.C. "Be willing to put some work in, but the rewards are worth it in the end. This is my lifetime career. Right now, my life is really good."

We pay cash for clothes, which makes us different from competitors.

Tracy Alexander recently opened her Clothes Mentor franchise location in Ellenton, Florida a few months ago. "Shopping at the store is like being on a treasure hunt: you'll never know what you're going to find," she said. "It really brings the community together. As a franchise owner, I've met so many lovely people; they know my name before I know theirs."

Resale apparel can be a mix of old and new, simple and stylish, commonly designed and rare to come by. On top of that, the entire concept of resale promotes sustainability and environmental friendliness.

Clothes Mentor gives customers the opportunity to earn cash for their gently used fashions that they are no longer wearing. This then encourages others to buy these clothes rather than brand new, more expensive items from a department store. In this way, it also makes fashion more accessible to everyone, allowing people of all ages and backgrounds to be able to express themselves with articles of clothing they might not have come across or been able to afford otherwise.

How every store owner has their own website and can sell nationwide.

Clothes Mentor identifies six ways for these entrepreneurs to grow their model. Analyzing the market, understanding the target consumer, setting business goals, crafting well-thought-out marketing strategies, determining the proper budgets, and recognizing what additional resources there are available to them are all the components that make for a prosperous franchise location.

Even in a chaotic time of pandemic, Clothes Mentor shops have been able to continue sales. Amid the pandemic, Clothes Mentor unveiled a new e-commerce website and platform that helps franchise owners connect with their community and sell resale apparel 24/7 nationwide.

The new e-commerce platform creates a seamless, omnichannel experience. Wherever consumers want to buy or sell, whenever they want to buy or sell, Clothes Mentor owners can help them.

As Murdock noted, the website provides ways for him to earn even after hours. With the help of online sales and a booming summer, he had the highest single day and highest weekly sales totals of his store's 12-year history.

The future is bright in the resale market and will continue to be this way for some time.

