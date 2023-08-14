Do You Have the Qualities of a Great Mentor?

Whether you’re a new business owner or have been in business for decades, you’ve probably thought about mentoring—or have even done so informally. The desire to stay active in your business and community is simply in your blood.
Mentorship is a noble and often fruitful cause. Employees cite career growth opportunities as the No. 2 reason they’d leave a job (after pay), and mentorship can help provide the leadership and development opportunities your workers desire.1
Do you have what it takes to show up as an effective mentor within your business or community?
Answer the questions below to find out.
What’s motivating you to become a mentor?
How much time do you have to dedicate to mentoring?
Where are you at in your own career?
What’s your view on feedback and criticism?
How do you think culture could affect a mentor-mentee relationship?
|I want to stay connected in my industry and build my network.
|I want to better understand what people in my industry/business are going through to ultimately learn how I can help improve things.
|I’ve developed a lot of knowledge over the years and want to help less experienced professionals build their own careers.
|My time is very limited. I can barely keep my head above water right now.
|I could meet with a mentee once a month for coffee or lunch.
|I could meet with a mentee regularly and carve out time between our meetings to do research, make connections within my network, or set up activities.
|Just starting out. I’m fresh to the business environment with lots of new ideas.
|10-15 years in. I’ve been through my share of challenges and know what it takes to get to the next level.
|20+ years in. I’ve seen it all, and I also try to stay up to date on the latest trends in my industry.
|I’m willing to provide feedback and call people out when necessary.
|I don’t feel comfortable providing criticism. I prefer to point out people’s positive traits.
|Honest feedback—provided in a respectful manner—is important. I can point out opportunities for growth and provide direct advice when prompted.
|Cultural differences may exist, but I don’t feel comfortable broaching conversations around that.
|Culture can have a big impact on how one navigates their career. It’s important to discuss cultural differences and address my own biases and assumptions.
|I don’t think it matters. Mentoring is about career growth, not culture.
You’re ready to be a mentor. What are you waiting for?
You can carve out the time it takes to be an effective mentor, you’re comfortable in your own career, and you’re willing to provide constructive — yet empathic — feedback. You’re also aware of your own biases and how those could show up in a mentor-mentee relationship.
“If you look at mentoring as a way to reach more deeply into your organization to understand what people are going through, regardless of what your level or position or pay is, my guess is you’re going to be a great mentor because you’re going to assume it’s a two-way exchange,” says Amy Friedrich, president of Benefits and Protection at Principal Financial Group®, who participates in the company’s formal mentorship program herself.
This may not be the right time for you to mentor.
It sounds like you might be strapped for time or would be a stronger mentor down the road.“You have to enter into a mentoring relationship understanding that a mentee can only get as much out of the relationship as you’re willing to give,” says Amy Friedrich, president of Benefits and Protection at Principal Financial Group®, who participates in the company’s formal mentorship program herself.
You could even consider being a mentee yourself and take note of what qualities of your own mentor(s) are helpful — and not so helpful.
You have a strong desire to mentor — and could sharpen a few skills before diving in.
You’re passionate about the idea of mentoring someone. Being an effective mentor requires a host of skills one must build over time. Reflect on your motivations and be brutally honest with yourself about how much time and effort you’re willing — and able — to put in.
If you haven’t already, consider going through some bias training so you’re fully aware of your own beliefs and values and how those might show up in a relationship with someone of a different culture or background. Practice your reflective listening and constructive criticism skills with a peer.
“Be as honest and authentic about the pieces where you’re not as informed about something, and then make the effort to ask,” says Amy Friedrich, president of Benefits and Protection at Principal Financial Group®, who participates in the company’s formal mentorship program herself.
You’ll be well on your way.
