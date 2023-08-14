Do You Have the Qualities of a Great Mentor?

Whether you’re a new business owner or have been in business for decades, you’ve probably thought about mentoring—or have even done so informally. The desire to stay active in your business and community is simply in your blood.

Mentorship is a noble and often fruitful cause. Employees cite career growth opportunities as the No. 2 reason they’d leave a job (after pay), and mentorship can help provide the leadership and development opportunities your workers desire.1

Do you have what it takes to show up as an effective mentor within your business or community?