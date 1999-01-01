Lessons Learned

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When your employees need training and you don’t have theexpertise, it’s time to bring in an outside trainer. But how doyou know you’ll get what you need–and what you pay for?

“Although your relationship with an independent trainer isbrief compared to your relationship with your employees, you needto be as thorough in screening and selecting a trainer as you arein hiring [employees],” says Ed Campbell, president of TheGlobal Leadership Institute, a comprehensive business training andconsulting company in Altamonte Springs, Florida. He offers thesetips:

Determine exactly what you need before you begin your search,and be specific from the outset as to what you expect.

Always examine the trainer’s credentials, and be sure theymatch your needs. “With critical training issues, rarely doesone size fit all,” says Campbell. “Be sure theprospective trainer has a working knowledge of your business or thespecific things you need taught.”

Ask for written proposals. When something is in writing,there’s no question about who will do what or for how much.You’ll be able to determine whether the trainer trulyunderstands the scope of the project and whether he or she has theresources to meet your needs.

Check references. Find out what type of projects the trainerhas done in the past, and contact both current and former clients.Ask if previous clients have provided a performance review, such asevaluation forms or other summaries describing the quality of thetrainer’s work.

Ask to see work samples. If you need a trainer to createmanuals or other types of training aids, look at the items he orshe has produced in the past. Remember, confidentiality agreementsmay restrict the trainer from showing you everything he or she hasdone. If the samples aren’t what you have in mind, find out ifthe trainer has the capability to handle something different thanthat to which he or she is accustomed.

Ask for a demonstration. “Invite the prospective trainerto give a 15- or 20-minute sample presentation

or ask to sit in on one of his or her sessions heldelsewhere,” Campbell advises. “If neither option isavailable, ask for a videotape.”

Develop a project timeline. Put all your deadlines in writing,and make them part of your contract.

To find a trainer, ask colleagues for referrals. You can alsocheck your local Yellow Pages under “Consultants” for aparticular subject matter or look under “Speakers” or”Training.” For more information, contact the NationalSpeakers Association at (602) 968-2552 or visit http://www.nsaspeaker.org

Too Much Information

What to do when job applicants tell you more than you need toknow.

You know certain questions are taboo when interviewingprospective employees, such as asking about marital status,childbearing plans, or racial and religious issues. But what do youdo when a candidate volunteers this information?

Begin with a thorough understanding of the ground rules, saysMargaret Carroll Alli, an employment attorney with Clark Hill PLCin Detroit. “It’s not illegal for applicants to [provideyou with such information],” explains Alli, “but it isillegal for you to improperly use it.” The safest strategy isto avoid dialog that may give the impression you’re usingillegal criteria as part of your screening process.

So what do you do if an applicant begins telling you about theirupcoming wedding plans? Maintain control of the discussion, andsteer it back to the job. “Just say something like `I need toexplore with you the job at hand and what it is you would bring tothe company,’ ” says Alli.

And if the applicant tells you they have a disability that’snot otherwise obvious? “You can say `Are you asking me for anyaccommodation in this interview?’ If they say no,” Allisays, “then be direct and say `Let’s take the conversationback to the job.’ ” Even if an employee has adisability that might legally affect your hiring decision, youcan’t use medical criteria to screen people out until afteryou’ve extended a firm offer.

Alli believes most candid applicants aren’t trying to putbusiness owners in an awkward position. “Sometimes peopledon’t realize they’re telling you things you don’t wantto know,” she says. That’s why you need to control theinterview, keep the discussion politely but firmly focused on thejob, and take thorough notes immediately after the meeting so youcan justify whatever hiring decision youmake . . . just in case.

