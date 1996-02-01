Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The buck stops with you. As an entrepreneur, you’reundoubtedly called on to make decision after decision. But-andlet’s be honest here-have you ever taken the time to analyzeyour decision-making process?

Probably not. Which is where Ann Graham Ehringer’s Make UpYour Mind: Entrepreneurs Talk About Decision Making (MerrittPublishing, $19.95 paper) comes in.

As you can surmise from its subtitle, Make Up Your Mind takesthe words out of small-business owners’ mouths-and analyzesthem in their proper context. Don’t get the wrong idea,however: Despite the extensive research she obviously conducted,Ehringer doesn’t get in the way of letting entrepreneurs telltheir own stories.

In the final analysis, Ehringer determines that two distinctstyles of decision-making exist-one that depends upon analysissupported by feelings, and one led primarily by emotion backed withdata. Which decision-making style is yours? You make the call.

Contact Source

Merritt Publishing, (800) 638-7597, fax:(310)396-4563.