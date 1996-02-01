Make Up Your Mind

Ann Graham Ehringer’s Make Up Your Mind: Entrepreneurs Talk About Decision Making

By Debra Phillips Feb 01, 1996

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

The buck stops with you. As an entrepreneur, you’reundoubtedly called on to make decision after decision. But-andlet’s be honest here-have you ever taken the time to analyzeyour decision-making process?

Probably not. Which is where Ann Graham Ehringer’s Make UpYour Mind: Entrepreneurs Talk About Decision Making (MerrittPublishing, $19.95 paper) comes in.

As you can surmise from its subtitle, Make Up Your Mind takesthe words out of small-business owners’ mouths-and analyzesthem in their proper context. Don’t get the wrong idea,however: Despite the extensive research she obviously conducted,Ehringer doesn’t get in the way of letting entrepreneurs telltheir own stories.

In the final analysis, Ehringer determines that two distinctstyles of decision-making exist-one that depends upon analysissupported by feelings, and one led primarily by emotion backed withdata. Which decision-making style is yours? You make the call.

Contact Source

Merritt Publishing, (800) 638-7597, fax:(310)396-4563.

