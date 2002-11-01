Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Why did Audrey Ribero, 41, leave her job as a systems analyst for a biotech firm in Northern California to become the owner of three wheelchair- and scooter-accessible van-rental franchises? A paraplegic as a result of a car accident, Ribero understands the challenges disabled people face when traveling. "If I can make it easier for them when they get here, that's what I try to do," she says.

Ribero first discovered Wheelchair Getaways on a business trip to Boston. It was her first time traveling as a disabled person, and Ribero was able to rent a wheelchair-accessible van and travel in comfort like anyone else. "I was impressed that it was so easy for a disabled person to travel and thought 'This would be great in the Bay area.'"