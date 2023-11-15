Five Key Trends of Global Unicorn Startups

In the past ten years, nearly 1,400 startups have achieved $1B+ valuations as private companies and joined the global unicorn club. But recently, unicorn growth has slowed and there’s a “funding winter,” reflecting global macroeconomic challenges.

Today, investors want to see profitability, traction in the market, and innovative technology, along with smart GTM strategies and competitive advantages. Top unicorn companies are adopting freemium growth models and investing in their communities. To learn more about the changing startup landscape, HubSpot for Startups partnered with PitchBook to analyze the latest unicorn data and trends — here are the top five takeaways.