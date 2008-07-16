Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

If you're like most aspiring entrepreneurs, you're probably not overburdened with wealth. So to start your business, you're going to have to be extra frugal with what little money you have. "In the beginning, when you're trying to build the business, you really do want to save on your expenses to make whatever money you have last longer and to give your business more of a shot," says Jamila White, co-founder of The Bootstrap Babes, a blog full of ideas and money-saving advice for entrepreneurs. Check out the following cash-stretching tips from experts and these inspiring in-the-trenches tales from bootstrap entrepreneurs who are now making millions.