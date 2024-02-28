How Do You Build Brand Loyalty?

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

In the quest to forge deeper connections with consumers, we've gathered insights from Brand Managers and top marketing executives. From connecting emotionally with customers to offering them instant gratification when engaging with your brand, explore 23 key strategies shared by industry leaders for building brand loyalty.

Connect Emotionally with Customers

I've seen countless tactics come and go, but one strategy consistently reigns supreme when it comes to building brand loyalty: connecting with customers on an emotional level. It's about understanding what truly makes them tick, what values they hold dear, and how our brand can play a meaningful role in their lives.

It's not just about churning out high-quality products (though that's important, don't get me wrong!). It's about delving deeper, uncovering the hopes, dreams, fears, and frustrations that drive our customers. What are they striving for? What anxieties keep them up at night? Once we understand that, we can tailor our brand messaging, visuals, and experiences to resonate with them on a deeper level.

Think of it like building a friendship. Consistency and authenticity are key. Every touchpoint, from marketing materials to customer service interactions, needs to reflect our brand's core values and personality. We can't be everything to everyone, but we can be true to who we are and attract customers who share those values.

Transactions are important, but relationships are what truly matter. We need to go beyond just making sales and foster genuine connections with our customers. Responding to feedback, addressing concerns promptly, and treating them as individuals, not just numbers, shows we care.

Loyalty programs are great, but offering mere discounts isn't enough (and ideally shouldn't happen at all). We need to offer exclusive experiences, early access, or personalized recommendations – something that shows they're valued members of our community.

Transparency is key, too. We're not perfect, and owning up to mistakes fosters trust. Actively seeking and implementing customer feedback shows we're committed to getting better. Building a sense of belonging and community is powerful. Creating online and offline spaces where customers can connect strengthens loyalty. Shared experiences and positive interactions make them feel like part of something bigger than themselves.

And don't forget the power of storytelling. Sharing authentic narratives that showcase our brand's values, mission, and impact connects with customers on a human level.

Let them see the real people behind the brand, the positive impact we strive for. Building genuine emotional connections requires consistent effort, but the rewards are immeasurable. A loyal customer base that advocates for your brand and drives long-term success – that's the ultimate payoff.

Efi Naskou, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO)

Reward Existing Customers

One thing I always stress is that brands can often get so caught up in rewarding new customers that they neglect to reward the ones they already have. You've already done the hard work in keeping them, so make sure they're involved in the rewards programs and offers too!

Gary Warner, Marketing Manager, Joloda Hydaroll

Offer Personal Connections

Today, one of the biggest desires customers have is for connection. Connection beyond just receiving content in their feed, but more personal and intimate connection, is a key strategy to set brands apart. Whether it be sharing your voice and perspective in your content, like with a podcast or YouTube content, or simply fostering individual relationships with high-touch customer service and support, it's the human element, especially in today's world of AI and automation, that truly stands out and makes a brand memorable.

Michelle Pontvert, Online Business Strategist & Educator, MichellePontvert.com

Maintain a Consistent Quality Product

Create one really good thing and keep it that way. It could be a free tool or even a paid one that's way better than the competition. It's crucial that it's one of the things that won't change over time while still maintaining relevance to the users, helping them solve a niche problem.

If a brand can communicate that they care, then show it by keeping one thing alive, that will really build up the emotional attachment of their customers.

This is also true for other industries; let's say, food. Food is definitely political, and it does solve some kind of problem: could be temporary hunger, longing for the past, or supporting communities. Once you change a key ingredient, it may affect all the beautiful things attached to that food, or even those built upon it.

Kristel Kongas, CMO, Inboxy OÜ

Ensure Brand Consistency

To build brand loyalty, your brand must be consistent. Everything from the color scheme to messaging to sentiment has to feel the same to your consumer. Regardless of the medium, the sentiment your brand evokes should be consistent. If your packaging, website, billboards, and emails are different or disjointed, it will keep you from building strong loyalty. Can you imagine if Coca-Cola tasted different every time you drank it? When it comes to branding, there's nothing more important than consistency.

Logan Mallory, Vice President of Marketing, Motivosity

Manage Online Reputation Proactively

A key strategy in building brand loyalty is maintaining a positive online reputation.

Online reputation management (ORM) is crucial in brand marketing as it directly influences how a brand is perceived by existing and potential customers. With a huge number of the market population having ready access to information through digital communications, and not to mention, social media platforms amplifying customer feedback and voices, a single negative comment can spread quickly with a high chance of damaging your brand's image. ORM involves monitoring and influencing brand messaging and the online narrative to foster and maintain a good and positive public perception.

It is important to remember that to be able to strengthen trust and build credibility, brands must proactively address customer concerns and, where possible, showcase positive reviews and testimonials. Trust is your currency and is, therefore, vital for brand loyalty as customers are more likely to return to a brand they perceive as responsive and reliable to their needs, preferences, and desires.

Tristan Harris, Demand Generation Senior Marketing Manager, Thrive Digital Marketing Agency

Align Brand with Aspirational Values

Don't simply develop a brand that aligns with your audience's existing values, but also with what they aspire to become. In other words, create a brand identity that's one small step ahead of your audience, so that they are encouraged to follow along on your brand journey.

Here's a simple example in the fitness industry: If your audience values fitness and nutrition, position your brand as not just a fitness company but as a holistic wellness partner. Offer products, services, or content that not only cater to their current fitness goals but also introduce elements of nutrition, mental health, and overall well-being.

Customers are more likely to remain loyal to brands that not only resonate with their current identity but also to brands that can evoke qualities of their "best" selves and can grow alongside the company.

Wisia Neo, Content Marketing Manager, ViB

Cultivate a Brand Community

Foster a sense of community around your brand. It's like creating a tight-knit group of friends who share common interests and values. By facilitating interactions among your customers, encouraging user-generated content, and hosting events or online forums, you can create a vibrant community where people feel connected to your brand on a deeper level.

Through personal experience, I have seen that when customers feel like they are part of something bigger than just a transaction, they develop a sense of belonging and loyalty that extends beyond the products or services you offer. Building a community around your brand not only strengthens customer relationships but also amplifies brand advocacy and retention in the long run.

Ashwin Ramesh, CEO, Synup

Exceed Customer Expectations

My top strategy for fostering brand loyalty is to exceed expectations. By consistently going above and beyond, you not only satisfy your customers, but also cultivate their loyalty and encourage them to promote your brand. While it is important for your product or service to deliver on its promises, seizing every opportunity to improve customer experience can significantly boost your business and brand presence. Using satisfied customers as ambassadors accelerates your path to success because their endorsements act as powerful catalysts for brand recognition and growth.

Jemma Wiltshire, Business Owner, Jemma Wiltshire Design

Drive Loyalty Through Innovation

Creating brand loyalty through consistent innovation is an effective yet often-neglected approach. Customers look for goods and services that meet their demands now and fit with their goals for the future in the quickly-changing market environment. Businesses that are committed to continuous innovation and provide unique experiences and solutions have a greater chance of capturing the interest of their audience and building long-term loyalty. Even when consumer preferences shift, a brand committed to innovation will always be successful and relevant.

Innovation isn't always about developing entirely new products; it can also take the form of upgrading existing models, introducing new features, or even entering untapped areas. This strategy shows your clients that you appreciate their changing needs and are dedicated to their progress. Customers feel secure that investing in your brand entitles them to access the newest and greatest solutions over time, making it a potent strategy for fostering trust and loyalty.

Vincent Iachetta Jr., President, Peppermonkey Media

Foster a Shared Brand Identity

One key strategy for building brand loyalty, from my perspective as an entrepreneur and business leader, is to do what you can to create a sense of community around the brand. This involves not only providing exceptional products or services but also fostering a shared identity and belonging among customers.

At The Gents Place, we have focused on creating a place of comfort where distinguished gentlemen can gather for conversation and drinks while receiving luxury grooming services. It's more than just a haircut or grooming service—it's an experience.

By curating an experience that brings like-minded individuals together, businesses can deepen the emotional connection customers have with the brand. This sense of community not only strengthens customer loyalty but also encourages advocacy and word-of-mouth marketing as customers become enthusiastic ambassadors for the brand within their social circles. Thus, by prioritizing community-building initiatives, businesses can differentiate themselves and forge long-lasting relationships with their audience.

Ben Davis, CEO, The Gents Place

Emphasize Honesty and Transparency

Be honest! But I'm being honest! - as per the well-known meme from the Bachkem family, the cornerstone of building brand loyalty lies in honesty with your customers.

Being honest means a company that embodies human qualities, adheres to ethical standards, maintains consistency in communication, and is genuinely committed to its mission. Echoing Simon Sinek's insight, people don't buy what you do; they buy why you do it.

As with any strategy, transparency and authenticity require consistency. Remember that brand development is a marathon, not a sprint; immediate results may not be evident, but persistence is key. To build a powerful brand, align your actions with your stated mission. Every stakeholder should be engaged in advancing your central purpose, whether through product features, collaborations, or initiatives. For instance, at Promova, we pledged to make language learning accessible, leading us to become the first language learning platform that developed a dedicated Dyslexia mode last year.

Yet, the branding journey presents a paradox: While authenticity demands a unique voice and genuine interactions, your identity must resonate with your audience. Keep your finger on the pulse of your brand with regular brand health surveys and using social listening tools. Although people won't dictate your brand's essence, they'll certainly signal if it misses the mark.

Alena Kozub, Head of Brand and Global Communications, Promova

Communicate Emotional Brand Benefits

Brand loyalty is characterized by repeated purchases, increased resistance to price, business support, and a steadfast commitment to a chosen product or service, despite external influences and competitive efforts that may tempt customers to switch.

Brand loyalty is cultivated through positive feelings toward the brand and remains unaffected by environmental changes. It's driven by emotional connections built on accepting and appreciating the purpose and value, customer satisfaction with the overall brand experience, and trust in the brand.

A strong customer-brand relationship is essential for cultivating brand loyalty. Loyalty is about feelings, brand positioning relevancy, and satisfaction with the overall brand experience.

To build brand loyalty, one needs to shift the focus of brand communication toward the intangible.

When top- and middle-of-the-funnel communication focuses on emotional and rational benefits aligned with customers' needs and wants, the bottom-of-the-funnel messages should emphasize brand values, beliefs, transformational and existential needs, and a shared purpose.

Erin Andrea Craske, Executive Coach, Business Advisor, Educator, Effortless

Personalize Customer Experiences

Consumers like brands that speak to their individual needs. Twenty-two percent of them are even willing to share some personal data just to experience personalization. Personalization directly enhances brand loyalty by making consumers feel valued and understood. Take Adobe, for example; it has thrived by offering custom-made software solutions, which allow businesses to pick and choose the tools that best fit their unique creative requirements.

When a brand caters to individual needs and preferences, it creates a deeper emotional connection. This approach usually results in consumers being more likely to become repeat purchasers. They start advocating for the brand through word-of-mouth and become immune to competitor offerings, which solidifies their loyalty and propels long-term business success.

Elsie Achieng, Director of Paid Media, Reactionpower

Address Negative Experiences Swiftly

Adopting a zero-tolerance policy toward negative customer experiences has been my foundational strategy for building brand loyalty. We closely monitor customer feedback across all channels and swiftly address any issues or complaints. This proactive approach to customer service demonstrates our commitment to customer satisfaction and builds trust.

By empowering our customer service team to resolve issues generously and efficiently, we often convert dissatisfied customers into loyal brand advocates. This strategy requires dedicated effort and resources but pays dividends in customer loyalty and positive word-of-mouth referrals, crucial for long-term brand success.

Chad Sultana, Founder, ChadSultana.com

Engage Through Social Media Campaigns

Launch social media campaigns at certain intervals. Leveraging social media to interact with customers and target audiences gives you a chance to build a stronger connection with them. This helps you create a unique brand image and, ultimately, brand loyalty. You have to be creative with the idea of how you're going to interact through the campaigns and how to increase user participation in them. Such easy yet effective ways can be through hosting a contest, polls, answering their questions, resharing user-generated content and stories, and so on. The audience on social media loves exposure, and this way, not only do they get the exposure, but so do you, making it a win-win situation. The result can be a strong community, which will help boost brand loyalty.

Len Gauger, Owner, Connect Space

Delight Customers Continuously

One key strategy for nurturing brand loyalty is the concept of 'delighting' customers. This involves going beyond merely delivering what was promised at the point of sale. It's about continuously engaging with your customers and providing them with an experience that consistently exceeds their expectations.

How can we achieve this? Open lines of communication.

Start by offering insights and updates on the product or service they have purchased. This could mean sharing tips on how to get the most out of their purchase, informing them of new features or improvements, or providing them with relevant industry news. By doing so, you're not just closing a deal and moving on to the next one; you're offering valuable content that enhances their overall user experience.

Regular check-ins are an important part of this strategy. Periodic communication with your customers helps ensure their experience remains positive throughout the lifecycle of the product or service. It could be as simple as asking for their feedback, or even just a quick message to see how they're doing. These interactions show customers that you value their satisfaction and are always ready to listen and improve.

By 'delighting' customers in these ways, your brand stays top-of-mind. When it comes time for them to make another purchase decision, they will remember not only the quality of your product or service but also the exceptional customer experience they received.

Christopher Hislop, Director of Content, Raka

Respond Meaningfully to Inquiries

Giving quick and meaningful responses to customer inquiries is one of the best ways to build trust and brand loyalty. Even an immediate auto-reply can help reassure customers that you received their message and will reply shortly. But the real key is replying as quickly as possible with a direct answer or full solution to their question or concerns. Nothing turns a customer away quicker than a lack of response or one that is unhelpful or minimizes their problem.

Shelley Grieshop, Writer, Totally Promotional

Embrace Authenticity in Branding

In the world of doodles and digital platforms, one strategy we've tapped into for building brand loyalty is what I like to call 'Embracing the Paw-sitive Chaos.'

It's all about celebrating the not-so-perfect moments of pet ownership. Instead of just showcasing polished, picture-perfect images of pets, we share the muddy paws, the chewed-up slippers, and the endless fur on the couch. This approach has resonated deeply with our audience, showing them that it's okay to embrace the chaos that comes with loving a doodle.

We turned this concept into interactive campaigns, inviting our community to share their own 'Paw-sitive Chaos' moments. It wasn't just about engagement; it was about creating a space where people felt seen and connected over the shared realities of pet ownership. This shared laughter and camaraderie have turned customers into loyal fans and brand advocates.

So, here's how I see it: Building brand loyalty isn't just about what you sell; it's about the stories you tell and the realness you bring. We found that a little honesty mixed with a lot of fur and fun could be the secret sauce to creating a loyal community. It's about showing up, fur and all, and letting your audience know you're right there in the glorious mess with them.

Garrett Yamasaki, Founder & CEO, WeLoveDoodles

Utilize AI for Social Monitoring

One way you can build unwavering brand loyalty is by taking advantage of AI social monitoring tools, such as Brand24. This is your secret weapon in understanding your brand's reputation in real time. Listen closely to the conversation about your brand on social media, and respond with authenticity to every question and concern. This isn't just about damage control—it's about showing your audience that there's a genuine, caring team behind the brand.

This strategy elevates your brand from just another option to a trusted, go-to name in the minds of your customers. Your goal is to build a reputation of being trusted, responsive, and real. By establishing your brand as one that listens and engages, you transform customers into loyal advocates. In fact, your response to feedback can make an even bigger difference than the feedback itself. Make every interaction count!

Juliet Dreamhunter, Founder & AI Strategist, Juliety

Pursue Purpose-Driven Marketing

Purpose-driven marketing, I think, is a really effective way to build loyalty. This strategy means matching what your brand stands for with what your audience cares about. It helps create strong, meaningful connections and keeps customers loyal for a long time. Being true to your core values does more than usual marketing—it helps you connect with your audience on a deeper level, support things they care about, and make a positive difference in your community and the world.

Why is having a purpose important? Today's market is full of consumers who care about values. They want brands that aren't just about good products but also stand for something more. A study by Nielsen showed that 66% of consumers would pay more for products from sustainable brands. This shows how much brand loyalty is linked to a brand's ethical side and its commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) principles.

Lucas Ochoa, Founder & CEO, Automat

Don't Ignore Your Retention Strategy

As a consultant, I often see start-ups targeting all marketing efforts towards acquisition, but it's a huge oversight to ignore retention strategy. A solid retention strategy is achievable for any company, no matter the resources. The most effective and obvious strategy is to reward loyalty. This could be in the form of savings with subscription models offering price discounts, or in the form of exclusive content—giving members or subscribers access to certain features or information. Brands should think of building loyalty tiers with a mix of both rewards. Additionally, AI has opened up exciting possibilities for the personalization of loyalty programs that could include tailored recommendations, personalized content, or enhanced services.

Brooke Persich, Founder, Onlign Lab

Offer Instant Gratification to Consumers

Instant gratification is a crucial tactic for increasing brand loyalty. We put this into practice at our children's clothing company by offering prompt rewards for consumer behavior, like loyalty points, instant cashback, discount codes, or coupons. Our reward program was introduced seven months ago, enabling consumers to collect points for every purchase they made and redeem them for instant savings or freebies.

This strategy improved communication with customers and increased repeat business. In fact, the first month after we launched this campaign, we saw a 33% increase in our client retention rate. By focusing on instant gratification, we were able to excite and satisfy our customers, which in turn strengthened their brand loyalty.

Nikhil Soni, Founder, The Tribe Kids