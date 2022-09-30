How To Build A Stronger Relationship With Your Banker
Building this type of strong, trusting relationship can enable you to grow your business in ways you never dreamed of.
As small businesses evolve, their financial needs and processes must change to support their ongoing needs. But enhancing these processes can be difficult without the proper resources and reliable support.
By building a solid relationship with their banker, businesses can unlock the full breadth of their financial institution’s expertise and product offerings to help them grow to their fullest potential. We spoke with the financial professionals at PNC Bank to explore how and why it’s important for businesses to foster these relationships. Here’s what they had to say.
Your Business Is Your Livelihood.
At PNC, RMs often work “shoulder to shoulder” with business owners—sharing perspectives and collaborating on the best path forward. An RM can help scan the entire institution to find the people with the right expertise to assist owners with personal finances, business investment advice, and even succession planning. PNC RMs can also recommend banking solutions designed to meet each individual owner’s personal or business needs, as well as introduce programs for businesses and their employees that extend consumer offerings and services at affordable price points for everyone involved.
Think Of Your Relationship Manager As Your Advocate.
To build on this example, an RM who knows and understands a business client’s goals is more likely to effectively represent the credit request and deliver a better borrowing experience. RMs at PNC can help provide guidance and advice gleaned from their experience in advocating for similar businesses or from PNC’s greater network of RMs and financial professionals to help you meet your goals and financial needs.
Your Bank Should Meet You Where You Are.
Through building a relationship with an RM, businesses can get the help they need with financial planning or strategizing for both today and into the future. For example, businesses can sometimes outgrow their current bank in terms of transactional capabilities or a lack of necessary solutions. By fostering a communicative, future-focused relationship with your banker, you can determine whether your bank is keeping up with you today and will be able to grow with you tomorrow.
At PNC, it’s an RM’s priority to help small business owners run their business better. PNC RMs are trained to help meet you where you are, plan for the future, and provide solutions that help support the growth of your business.
