Leading with Innovation: Thermador and the Refrigeration Revolution

With so much uncertainty these days, it's important to find peace of mind wherever you can—especially when it comes to your home. A brand like Thermador knows this well, having helped pave the way for today's kitchen by delivering breakthrough, innovative products to culinary-obsessed and tech-savvy clients since 1916. This can be attributed to its commitment to anticipating consumer needs—a specialty of the organization's leadership.

Thermador

In a sit-down with Beatriz Sandoval, Head of Thermador Brand; Rebecca Cottrell, Senior Vice President of Refrigeration; and Janina Forberger, Head of Industrial Design, the Thermador inner-circle shares where they've been, where they're going, and why being an innovator always matters.

Thermador has been a leader in the home for generations. What does it mean to contribute to the direction of a brand with that legacy?

Sandoval: It comes down to innovation, which truly is in our DNA. It's what we stand for, and delivering on that promise to our customers is critical. We want to push the envelope of what is possible in the home, do the unexpected, deliver advanced solutions of the future and create a brand that people connect with. It's what I'm most passionate about.

Thermador set the new standard in refrigeration by introducing the first built-in refrigerator-freezer in the 1950s. Then Thermador revolutionized cooling again in the early 2000s with modular refrigerator and freezer columns, bringing the first fully personalized column platform to the market. We've been game-changers in the space so it's essential we continue the course.

What does being part of a brand that drives innovation in refrigeration mean to you?

Cottrell: I am proud to be part of a legacy brand that puts the needs of our customers first. Our team is focused on developing superior experiences for our owners that make them feel proud to showcase our products in their home. We listen and act on what we find to develop products with features that are responsive to our customers' needs. Ultimately, I want them to love their refrigerator as much as we loved creating it.

What role does design play in this process?

Forberger: Design is a major pillar of our brand. Details matter. Our customers care about the overall look of their refrigeration, both interior and exterior, as much as the quality of materials used and the fit and finish of a product. Not only do they invest in that—our brand invests in that, too. But we must also think beyond the design of the product itself and consider the interaction of appliances within the kitchen and ultimately the living space. And being able to bring all these elements together in harmony to deliver a design solution that exceeds the customer expectations of performance, makes me the most proud.

Can you share any design-specific innovations that may seem simple, but made a big difference in the refrigeration category?

Forberger: We offer aesthetic choice without compromising on power or performance. You can go with sleek or bold door handles to best suit your style. Stainless steel interiors and theater-style lighting may seem like simple details but they make a huge impact. Glass and metal bins are visually pleasing, but they are also durable and hold temperatures better than plastic. Details such as haptics, feel, and soft touch give consumers more for their investment. These are the kinds of thoughtful considerations and attention to detail you can expect from Thermador as a luxury brand.

To be an active leader for so long, an appliance brand must continue evolving. Where is Thermador pushing innovation today?

Sandoval: Our research shows that our consumer is the early adopter who craves advanced technology in their home. Our smart appliances fulfill this need. They allow you to integrate products more seamlessly into the home environment and adapt more efficiently with the way consumers are living in the era of mobile apps and connectivity.

As market trends move more toward personalization, how does Thermador keep up?

Sandoval: Our Freedom® Refrigeration columns exemplify how Thermador is outpacing the market with opportunities for personalization. Based on the consumers' footprint, the culinary and tech-savvy buyer alike can select refrigeration, freezer, and wine preservation products that reflect their lifestyle. Consumers spent a lot of time at home during the pandemic and realized they wanted to design spaces that reflect exactly who they are and how they want to live. And Thermador offers a full suite of options to completely customize their environments, including ancillary and unexpected spaces.

Personalization is important, but consumers want performance, too. How does Thermador rate?

Cottrell: Our extensive research and development has led to advances in performance only we can offer. Advantages like proprietary Cool Air Flow technology for more even cold air distribution and our ThermaFresh system for intuitive humidity and temperature management can reduce food waste by keeping produce fresher.

Where will Thermador take Refrigeration and Connectivity next?

Cottrell: We're examining all areas of the connected home and ecosystem. Our Home Connect® app will move us forward with energy monitoring and sustainability, remote diagnostics to increase our efficiency and response time, as well as inventory and recipe suggestions based on what's in your refrigerator. There are exciting times ahead with digital integration that is just on the cusp of breaking through.

And the future of design?

Forberger: Our design approach will always consider the way people live and connect with their products. That and the ability to personalize your refrigeration experience through design will never change. We'll continue honing in on sustainability efforts and looking into materials of the future and how those surfaces and structures can enhance the living environment.

How will Thermador continue to lead the market in the refrigeration revolution?

Sandoval: As a leader in refrigeration, we want to stay a step ahead of the competition. We will never stop pushing the boundaries of our products, but client feedback is key. It is the cornerstone in designing relevant products that offer an exceptional brand experience. We want to make people proud to own Thermador, and we'll continue to challenge ourselves to be consumer-first in everything we do.

To learn more about the innovative, luxury Freedom® Refrigeration Collection from Thermador, please visit THERMADOR.COM

