Make a Big SplashWith a Business Meeting in San Diego
Networking. Brainstorming. Planning. Problem solving. These are all elements of a productive business meeting. As the leader of your team, setting goals and charting a course for the future are critical. But so is a meeting’s “wow factor.” The more your employees and clients have fun and engage in new experiences while talking shop, the more memorable and effective your business meeting will be.
No other meetings destination offers an inspiring mix of stunning venues, breathtaking views, vibrant nightlife, rich culture, exciting attractions, and enviable outdoor lifestyle like San Diego. Things like positivity, innovative thinking, and team synergy come naturally thanks to 70+ miles of wide-open coast and a downtown area that’s buzzing with excitement.
San Diego’s downtown is pleasantly walkable and its close, convenient proximity to the San Diego International Airport makes America’s Finest City an ideal location to host a national sales meeting, a plan-of-action meeting (POA), or conference. When it comes to delivering that “wow factor,” San Diego doesn’t disappoint. It makes sense that the city was recently ranked the #3 among the top meeting destinations worldwide1.
Want to get everyone amped up? Catch a ball game with clients and employees at Petco Park, home to Major League Baseball's Padres baseball team.
After a long day of conference sessions or meetings, wind down with waterfront views from San Diego's Mission Bay and Beaches.
There's no better way to make the meeting or conference memorable than to end with symphony performances at the Rady Shell at Jacobs Park.
Foster team spirit at your next meeting with a round of golf at San Diego's renowned Torrey Pines Golf Course, situated atop cliffs above the Pacific Ocean.
Revel in hands-on competition with a touch of elegance.
There’s arguably no better way to relax and unwind (while engaging in a little competitive fun) than by hitting the links. And there’s no more breathtaking golf course than Torrey Pines. Located in San Diego’s La Jolla neighborhood, the course boasts two picturesque championship 18-hole courses, both situated atop cliffs that tower over the Pacific Ocean.
Once your team finishes a round and taking in the spectacular view, head next door to The Lodge at Torrey Pines, an award-winning luxury resort. Whether you’re there for the spa, fresh regional cuisine, or a delicious beverage served on the outdoor terrace, you may never want to leave.
Sometimes a business meeting needs a dash of luxury, and you’ll find it at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. A grand Mediterranean estate nestled amidst San Diego’s Los Peñasquitos Canyon, this is where business meets elegance, offering a variety of luxury accommodations and gorgeous outdoor spots with sweeping lawns and views.
Enjoy some thrilling sports action.
Want to get employees amped up? Why not treat them to a thrilling sporting event? That’s where Petco Park comes in. Recently ranked the #1 best ballpark in America2, this architecturally magnificent ballpark is home to Major League Baseball’s Padres baseball team. It’s located downtown, steps from the Gaslamp Quarter and Convention Center, where there is ample variety of sensational venues for meetings of all sizes.
If baseball isn’t for you, then a trip to Snapdragon Stadium may be more your speed. Located in Mission Valley, the stadium is home to the San Diego Wave soccer team and hosts exciting events and entertainment all-year-round.
Just minutes away from the San Diego International Airport and within easy reach of all that San Diego has to offer, Mission Valley and Old Town are conveniently located in the center of San Diego County within a 10-minute drive of numerous attractions, museums, and experiences.
Bask in the sunshine and get out by the water.
Nothing brings the “wow” factor quite like a business meeting right on the water. Take your team to San Diego’s Mission Bay and Beaches.
One of the area’s prime event venues is Belmont Park Coaster Terrace. Overlooking the ocean and sitting just steps from the historic Giant Dipper Roller Coaster, this is a 4,000-square-foot venue that can accommodate up to 300 guests. With an indoor space and outside area, this beautiful rooftop retreat is a front-row seat to Mission Beach beauty. A company event in San Diego is one your team won’t soon forget.
