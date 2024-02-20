Networking. Brainstorming. Planning. Problem solving. These are all elements of a productive business meeting. As the leader of your team, setting goals and charting a course for the future are critical. But so is a meeting’s “wow factor.” The more your employees and clients have fun and engage in new experiences while talking shop, the more memorable and effective your business meeting will be.

No other meetings destination offers an inspiring mix of stunning venues, breathtaking views, vibrant nightlife, rich culture, exciting attractions, and enviable outdoor lifestyle like San Diego. Things like positivity, innovative thinking, and team synergy come naturally thanks to 70+ miles of wide-open coast and a downtown area that’s buzzing with excitement.

San Diego’s downtown is pleasantly walkable and its close, convenient proximity to the San Diego International Airport makes America’s Finest City an ideal location to host a national sales meeting, a plan-of-action meeting (POA), or conference. When it comes to delivering that “wow factor,” San Diego doesn’t disappoint. It makes sense that the city was recently ranked the #3 among the top meeting destinations worldwide1.