NEXT UP: Boba-licious

Starbucks is over. OK, maybe not over-but in for some seriouscompetition from the new drink on the block, boba milk tea. A yummyconcoction that can be frothy and frosty or clear, the drinkisn't complete without gummy tapioca "pearls" at thebottom of the glass. About the size of small marbles, they'resucked through the extra-wide straws for a groovy drinking/chewinghybrid that's becoming all the rage in tea bars and collegetowns nationwide. Sound weird? Even I was skeptical aboutdrinking and chewing my beverage at the same time-but I wasimmediately hooked. So if your business always has to be on top ofthe latest trends, this may be your cup o' tea.