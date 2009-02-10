How these ultra-entrepreneurs took on the titans of advanced-degree training--and scored.

Veritas Prep started with a blank page--at business school, of course--and just six months into its 2002 launch, the company was a veritable success.

Today the firm is arguably one of the most successful brain-trust enterprises in academia. But back in 2000, Markus Moberg and Chad Troutwine were just students at Yale School of Management. Troutwine came from an entrepreneurial household in Independence, Mo. Moberg, the son of scientists, grew up in Norway and came to the U.S. to study computer science and economics, only to discover that entrepreneurship was his true calling.