Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies of 2022

Congratulations to the 2022 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies® presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. In our fifth year, more than 4,000 early-stage US startups from across all 50 states vied for a space on the list. All 16 winners are worthy of serious investor consideration based on several variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and team-management expertise. Serving as a free resource for startups looking to source capital and accelerate innovation across industries and communities, our program educates founders on investor diligence and provides critical business assessments. At Pepperdine Graziadio, we believe that developing Best for the World Leaders involves connecting early-stage companies with the resources needed to positively impact the business market. Supporting aspiring entrepreneurs is at the core of Graziadio's mission, and our Most Fundable Companies qualifier survey provides valuable insights on how businesses will appear to top investors-driving beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.

The Most Fundable Companies for 2022 are:

PLATINUM

EarthGrid, PBC

Founders: Troy Helming & Scott Lane

Location: Richmond, CA

Industry: Telecommunications

www.earthgrid.io

EarthGrid invented plasma tunnel-boring robots that work 100x faster and 10x cheaper than competitors to build an underground supergrid for 100% clean energy and other infrastructure.

Genesis Systems, LLC

Founders: Shannon Stuckenberg, David Stuckenberg

Location: Tampa, FL

Industry: Water Systems

www.genesissystems.global

Genesis Systems is a global leader in nano-liquid technologies. It is solving global water scarcity by solving energy and scale-up barriers to making mass water from air.

One Health Group, Inc.

Founders: Albert Di Rienzo, Mark Frazer, Jeremey Junnila, Paul Tupin & Michael Stanfield

Location: Cazenovia, NY

Industry: Biotechnology

www.onehealthgroup.com

A medical innovation company at the intersection of animal and human health, One Health Group's product gathers, analyzes, and displays actionable biomedical data--anywhere, anytime.

GOLD

Covira Surgical, Inc.

Founders: Peter Farmakis & Dr. John Alverdy

Location: Chicago, IL

Industry: Biotechnology

www.covirasurgical.com

Covira is a biotech company developing drugs that work by modulating the biological activity of the gut microbiome to prevent diseases.

Kneevoice, Inc.

Founders: Gustavo De Greiff, Felipe Rigby & Dr. Carlos Leal

Location: Santa Monica, CA

Industry: Healthcare Technology

www.kneevoice.com

Kneevoice created a revolutionary diagnostic system--a noninvasive device that captures and analyzes sounds and vibrations to provide a real-time cartilage damage assessment.

Live Music Streaming Technology, Inc. d/b/a Trubify

Founders: Stephen Tyszka, Brian Lau & Krystal de Cent

Location: Coto de Caza, CA

Industry: Software Technology

www.trubify.com

Trubify is an award-winning disruptive music streaming platform. Its innovations in monetization for artists and interactive experiences for fans create unique value proposition differentiation.

OmniVis, Inc.

Founders: Katherine Clayton, Lotte Vandewalle, Steven Wereley & Tamara Kinzer-Ursem

Location: San Francisco, CA

Industry: Biotechnology

www.omnivistech.com

OmniVis is a biotechnology company that developed an integrated platform to transform the speed, accuracy, and economics of pathogen detection, anywhere in the world.

SILVER

Circle Optics, Inc.

Founder: Zakariya Niazi

Location: Rochester, NY

Industry: Robotics

www.circleoptics.com

The creators of Hydra, the world's first truly seamless 360-degree camera, are currently building imaging systems for robotics, aerospace, and immersive media applications.

GravyStack, Inc.

Founders: Travis Adams & Scott Donnell

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Industry: Software Technology

www.gravystack.com

GravyStack is the first ever platform that combines engaging gamification with a real bank account where kids game, learn, and earn financial literacy.

Lively Root Technologies, Inc.

Founders: Jon Ewing, Steve Pyle, George Skegas & Jerry Halamuda

Location: San Diego, CA

Industry: Consumer Products

www.livelyroot.com

Lively Root is a rapidly growing horticultural lifestyle brand designed to revolutionize the garden center industry and become America’s home garden center of the future.

Nanocan Therapeutics Corp.

Founder: Eric Broyles

Location: Princeton, NJ

Industry: Nanotechnology

www.nanocan.life

Nanocan’s NEST is a revolutionary breakthrough in the delivery of immunotherapy. NEST overcomes toxicity challenges via gradual, sustained delivery, precisely to tumor sites, at nanoscale.

Veloce Energy, Inc.

Founder: Jeff Wolfe, Mark Yates, Randy Palombi & Mike Schenck

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Industry: Renewable Energy

www.veloceenergy.com

Veloce's FastGrid hardware and software platform revolutionizes EV charging infrastructure by integrating energy storage and aboveground installation systems, reducing costs and time by 50%.

BRONZE

Bridge Therapeutics, Inc.

Founder: Dr. Greg Sullivan

Location: Birmingham, AL

Industry: Biotechnology

www.bridgetherapeutics.com

Bridge has therapies to free the treatment of pain from the risk of addiction, saving thousands of lives from drug overdose and disrupting multibillion-dollar markets.

NecoBrands, Inc. d/b/a necoTECH

Founder: Steve Flaherty

Location: Delaware, OH

Industry: Renewable Materials

www.necotechusa.com

necoTECH has a collection of technologies that are economical, eco-friendly, provide superior performance, and increase safety for the construction and management of our nation’s infrastructure.

OOLI BEAUTY, LLC

Founder: Jessica Pritchett

Location: Brooklyn, NY

Industry: Consumer Products

www.oolibeauty.com

Made in the US, OOLI is clean, sustainable, plant-based, paraben-free, Leaping Bunny-certified haircare for afro-textured hair that is worn in locs.

VIBE, LLC d/b/a Glo Pals

Founder: Hagan Walker & Anna Barker

Location: Starkville, MS

Industry: Consumer Products

www.glopals.com

Glo Pals are a line of light-up sensory toys that aid in the development of fine motor skills and cognitive skills through sensory play.

