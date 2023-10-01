Presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

Congratulations to the 2023 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies® presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. In our sixth year, more than 3,000 early-stage US startups from across all 50 states vied for a space on the list. All 17 winners are worthy of serious investor consideration based on several variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and team-management expertise. Serving as a free resource for startups looking to source capital and accelerate innovation across industries and communities, our program educates founders on investor diligence and provides critical business assessments. At Pepperdine Graziadio, we believe that developing purpose-driven leaders involves connecting early-stage companies with the resources needed to positively impact the business market. Supporting aspiring entrepreneurs is at the core of Graziadio's mission, and our Most Fundable Companies assessment provides valuable insights on how businesses will appear to top investors—driving beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.

The Most Fundable Companies for 2023 are:

PLATINUM

AGED (Active Genomes Expressed) Diagnostics Corp.

Founders: Rachel Zayas

Location: Bethesda, MD

Industry: Biotechnology

ageddiagnostics.com

AGED Diagnostics is developing the first accurate blood test for fatty liver disease to aid in early detection, intervention, and improved outcomes.

Valqari, LLC

Founders: Ryan Walsh

Location: Lombard, IL

Industry: Drone Software Technology

valqari.com

Valqari leads the drone delivery revolution with our secure, fully automated, end-to-end solution. Powered by AI-enabled, agnostic software, offering customization and scaling for advanced capabilities.

ViCardia Therapeutics, Inc.

Founders: Michael Kokesh, Dr. Ahvie Herskowitz, Dr. Thilo Bayrhoffer, John Callaghan

Location: San Francisco, CA

Industry: Biotechnology

vicardia.com

ViCardia's GP-531 is a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure, the cardiovascular epidemic of the 21st century. GP-531 improves healthspan to achieve optimal lifespan.

GOLD

AllSides Technologies, Inc.

Founders: John Gable, Joan Blades, Scott McDonald

Location: San Francisco, CA

Industry: Software Technology

allsides.com

AllSides combats a global crisis of credibility by addressing media bias, misinformation, and social divides, reviving news media, schools, workplaces, organizations, and democratic societies worldwide.

Franklin Junction, Inc.

Founders: Rishi Nigam

Location: Atlanta, GA

Industry: Software Technology

franklinjunction.com

Franklin Junction is a unified eCommerce technology platform for restaurants that allows them to unlock high margin incremental revenue in less than 30 days.

Making Space (Zetta, Inc.)

Founders: Keely Cat-Wells

Location: Los Angeles, CA

Industry: Software Technology

making-space.com

Making Space is a talent acquisition and learning experience platform that offers accessible education, prequalifies talent, and helps companies access underrepresented talent with data-driven profiles.

NuvOx Pharma, LLC

Founders: Evan Unger, Jennifer Johnson

Location: Tucson, AZ

Industry: Biotechnology

nuvoxpharma.com

Hypoxia, lack of oxygen, causes death and morbidity. Following simple IV injection, NanO2TM safely restores oxygen levels. NuvOx Pharma has advanced clinical trials leveraging non-dilutive funding.

SeeMedX, Inc.

Founders: Deborah Simpson, Dr. Kevin Ferguson, Dr. Marc O'Griofa

Location: Sacramento, CA

Industry: Medical Technology

seemedx.com

SeeMedX's technology can detect heart failure 72 hours in advance. We replace dangerous & expensive surgeries with a safe 5-minute noninvasive scan.

SILVER

Alyve Medical, Inc.

Founders: Yvonne Bokelman, Matteo Mantovani, John Winslow

Location: Denver, CO

Industry: Biotechnology

alyvemedical.com

Alyve Medical's pioneering technologies are transforming musculoskeletal care and rehabilitation using advanced sensors, proprietary algorithms, and biofeedback, revolutionizing treatment for optimal motion and outcomes.

Data Safeguard, Inc.

Founders: Sudhir Sahu

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Industry: Software Technology

datasafeguard.ai

Data Safeguard helps enterprises meet data privacy compliance and prevent synthetic fraud financial losses.

iCover, LLC

Founders: Hari Srinivasan, Nicole Mwesigwa

Location: Chesterfield, MO

Industry: Software Technology

icoverinsure.com

iCover has created the best life insurance buying experience by designing the fastest e-app in the market powered by AI and algorithmic underwriting.

Ready. Set. Food! (Prollergy Corp.)

Founders: Daniel Zakowski, Katie Marks-Cogan, Andrew Leitner

Location: Sherman Oaks, CA

Industry: Consumer Products

readysetfood.com

Ready. Set. Food! has created a patented guided system to make it easy to follow food allergy prevention medical guidelines and give babies the best chance at a life free from food allergies.

RemotelyMe (Aretanium Executive Group, Inc.)

Founders: Bill Reed, Steve Doolittle, Tony Stewart

Location: Chula Vista, CA

Industry: Software Technology

remotelyme.com

RemotelyMe solves a $9T workforce problem with generative AI, visual neuroscience, and a ChatGPT LinkedIn app. We have a seasoned team, customers, revenue, and blue-chip CxO board advisors.

BRONZE

Novuson Surgical, Inc.

Founders: Stuart Mitchell

Location: Bothell, WA

Industry: Biotechnology

novuson.com

Novuson is clearing the way for safer surgeries with the world's first Direct Therapeutic Ultrasound surgical instruments for minimally invasive, robotic, and other surgical specialties.

OneFul Health, Inc.

Founders: Edison Hudson, Danny Barnes

Location: Durham, NC

Industry: Pharmaceuticals

oneful.health

OneFul Health's patented robotics make personalized "polypills" combining from three to seven FDA-approved pharmaceuticals into a single capsule or packet matching a doctor's prescriptions, optimized to your genomics.

Opus Medical Therapies, LLC

Founders: Jaime Sarabia, Dr. Vivek Rajagopal, Yen Liao

Location: Smyrna, GA

Industry: Biotechnology

opus-medical.com

Opus Medical Therapies aims to develop a safe, simple, and novel transcatheter mitral and tricuspid valve replacement system.

WedFun, Inc.

Founders: Marc Conneely, Patrick Whitfield, Simon Whitington

Location: Manhattan Beach, CA

Industry: Media & E-commerce

wedfun.com

WedFun is a fashion- and beauty-led wedding planning platform and WedFun streaming channel uniquely combined in the same app by the team that built MTV.

Our Methodology

