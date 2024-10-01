Presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship

Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

Congratulations to the 2024 Pepperdine Graziadio Business School's Most Fundable Companies® presented by the Singleton Foundation for Financial Literacy & Entrepreneurship. In our seventh year, more than 2,000 early-stage US startups from across all 50 states vied for a space on the list. All 18 winners are worthy of serious investor consideration based on several variables, including financial projections, market opportunity, intellectual property, competitive advantage, and team-management expertise. Serving as a free resource for startups looking to source capital and accelerate innovation across industries and communities, our program educates founders on investor diligence and provides critical business assessments. At Pepperdine Graziadio, we believe that developing purpose-driven leaders involves connecting early-stage companies with the resources needed to positively impact the business market. Supporting aspiring entrepreneurs is at the core of Graziadio's mission, and our Most Fundable Companies assessment provides valuable insights on how businesses will appear to top investors—driving beneficial outcomes for all stakeholders.

The 2025 Most Fundable Companies competition is now open

The Most Fundable Companies for 2024 are:

AgTechLogic, Inc.

AgTechLogic, Inc.

Founder: Tom Gauthier

Location: Mesa, AZ

Industry: AgTech

agtechlogic.com

AgTechLogic developed a unique software and hardware AI solution that assists in reducing overuse of chemicals by up to 90 percent, providing significant savings and improving yield in agriculture.

Axio (Primer Global, Inc.)

Axio (Primer Global, Inc.)

Founder: Mark Naufel

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Industry: Education

axio.ai

Axio is creating the world's most adaptive learning system, integrating with institutions to deliver personalized learning through a learning companion that adapts to individual needs.

Delta Thermal, Inc.

Delta Thermal, Inc.

Founders: Andrew Griffis, Sonny Cray

Location: Tucson, AZ

Industry: Industrial Automation

deltathermalinc.com

Delta Thermal's automated sensing technology protects industrial assets in AI data centers, railroads, utilities, and mining. Delta Thermal is hard tech for critical US infrastructure.

EicOsis Human Health, Inc.

EicOsis Human Health, Inc.

Founders: Cindy McReynolds, Bruce Hammock

Location: Davis, CA

Industry: Pharmaceutical

eicosis.com

EicOsis is a clinical-stage, leading startup solving neuro-inflammatory diseases, utilizing inhibitors of soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH) as non-opioid pain relief.

Hibiscus Health, Inc.

Hibiscus Health, Inc.

Founder: Kavi Misri

Location: New York, NY

Industry: Health Diagnostics

hibiscushealth.com

Hibiscus Health uses AI facial scanning technology via smartphone for early detection of diabetes risk and connects users to proactive care from its healthcare professionals.

Kamau Therapeutics, Inc.

Kamau Therapeutics, Inc.

Founders: Matthew Porteus, Maria Grazia Roncarolo, Vali Barsan, Liliana Nordbakk

Location: South San Francisco, CA

Industry: Biotechnology

kamautx.com

Kamau Therapeutics is a clinical-stage, next-generation gene correction company harnessing high-efficiency targeted gene integration to develop therapies with the aim of curing life-threatening diseases.

Living MaKa, P.B.C.

Living MaKa, P.B.C.

Founder: Brian Hill

Location: Arlington, VA

Industry: Consumer Goods

livingmaka.com

Living MaKa makes MAKA, an award-winning RTD energized wheatgrass beverage in many flavors. MAKA provides "the energy you want with the nutritional benefits you need!"

Magicbox World, Inc.

Magicbox World, Inc.

Founders: Brian Nowac, Rick Belgarde

Location: Burbank, CA

Industry: Audio and Video Technology

magicbox.ninja

Magicbox delivers mobile transforming LED studios filled with virtual production technologies to any motion picture, video, or marketing experience production.

Notice Ninja, Inc.

Notice Ninja, Inc.

Founders: Amanda Reineke, Richard Pinkerman

Location: Tampa, FL

Industry: FinTech

noticeninja.com

Notice Ninja is a digital platform that automates agency notice management, leveraging AI and OCR to streamline compliance, reduce risks, and provide actionable insights.

PittMoss, LLC

PittMoss, LLC

Founders: Brian Scott, Mont Handley

Location: Ambridge, PA

Industry: Agriculture

pittmoss.com

PittMoss makes peat-free soils from recycled cardboard, creating environmental benefits including carbon reduction and water savings. PittMoss grows bigger plants using less water and fertilizer.

PropTexx, Inc.

PropTexx, Inc.

Founders: Stefan Gunnarsson, Joshua Lamerton

Location: New York, NY

Industry: Real Estate Tech

proptexx.com

PropTexx is a cutting-edge AI widget for real estate listings, enabling buyers to visualize, customize, and assess renovation costs and value potential seamlessly online.

Replika Software, Inc.

Replika Software, Inc.

Founder: Kareen Mallet

Location: New York, NY

Industry: Marketing Automation

replikasoftware.com

Replika is a social-selling solution for brands to activate and engage their community of sellers/influencers to inspire online sales and drive ecommerce growth.

Reverse Energy Solutions Corp.

Reverse Energy Solutions Corp.

Founders: Daniel Tu, Vickie Wen

Location: Chicago, IL

Industry: Recycling

res-us.com

Reverse Energy Solutions specializes in eco-friendly PV module recycling, offering innovative, mobile dismantling factories that reduce 90 percent of logistics costs while recovering valuable materials sustainably.

Stratus Medical, LLC

Stratus Medical, LLC

Founder: Bret Boudousquie

Location: Magnolia, TX

Industry: Medical Device

stratusmedical.com

Stratus Medical is a medical device company focused on reducing pain and suffering and improving the quality of life for chronic pain patients through innovation.

Swish Brand Experiences, Inc.

Swish Brand Experiences, Inc.

Founder: Adam Stave

Location: Northville, MI

Industry: Marketing Automation

swishbx.com

Swish Brand Experiences is the first-ever programmatic sampling platform, revolutionizing product sampling with data-driven, targeted, and measurable campaigns that connect CPG brands with grocery shoppers.

TodayPay, Inc.

TodayPay, Inc.

Founder: Jeremy Balkin

Location: New York, NY

Industry: Payments

todaypayme.com

TodayPay is the world's first instant refund payment network, offering merchants and marketplaces an alternative payment method to issue instant refunds to their customers.

ViralMoment, Inc.

ViralMoment, Inc.

Founders: Chelsie Hall, Sheyda Demooei

Location: San Francisco, CA

Industry: Data Analytics

viralmoment.com

ViralMoment is revolutionizing social analytics by using computer vision and ML to detect visual hate speech, track brand mentions, and spot viral content, turning images into actionable insights.

WEAV3D, Inc.

WEAV3D, Inc.

Founders: Lewis Motion, Christopher Oberste

Location: Norcross, GA

Industry: Advanced Materials

weav3d.com

WEAV3D's patented technology enables significant vehicle weight reduction, reduces concrete and asphalt use, and extends infrastructure life through high-volume, tailored high-performance, cost-effective, lightweight structural reinforcements.

The 2025 Most Fundable Companies competition is now open

Our Methodology

All startup submissions generate objective, personalized feedback through our scoring system to improve readiness for funding. Approximately 100 companies proceed to the semifinals, completing a more in-depth qualitative assessment to further refine and verify scores. During the finals round, a panel of judges interviews and selects the winners. View all finalists and semifinalists on our website.

Featured Sponsors

Sponsors

Disclaimers: The Pepperdine Most Fundable Companies List does not represent an offer to sell securities. It does not constitute investment advice, nor is it an endorsement of any particular product or service. Pepperdine University is not a broker-dealer and does not perform services provided by a broker-dealer, including but not limited to any financial or investment advising