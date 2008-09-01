Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Thanks to the massive green movement, the eco-friendly children's products industry is exploding. Other industry and demographic factors are at play, too. Toys from China are being recalled for lead violations, toxins have been found in plastic baby bottles, and the U.S. is experiencing its largest baby boom in 45 years. Combine all that, and you've got incredible opportunity, says Lauren Schnell Davison, an organic lifestyle coach and founder of OrganicGreenMommy.com, an all-in-one green parenting website.

For parents, safety ranks first. So organic and nontoxic food, apparel, feeding products, diapers and toys top the list. Even in an economic slump, Schnell Davison says there will always be a demand for these everyday items. "You can't raise a child without these must-haves,"?she says. "Just make sure they're safe and nontoxic."

In addition, parents are more conscious of their impact on the environment. Terra Wellington, author of The Mom's Guide to Growing Your Family Green: Saving the Earth Begins at Home, stresses the importance of being green at all levels, pointing to innovative packaging, sustainable suppliers, extended product lifespan and recyclability, and honest marketing.