Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
For Subscribers

Shopping List Your very own online retail store is just a point and click away.

By Nichole L. Torres

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Eager to get into the e-tailing business but not sure how to start? Check out Shopster.com, a virtual product warehouse and one-stop shop for new retailers. Using Shopster's warehouse of products, ranging from auto parts to clothes, you can create an online store with its own name, logo and inventory. Shopster offers 900,000 different products for you to choose from, meaning your shop can be just as unique as if you had started it from scratch. When you start selling, Shopster will ship the inventory directly to your customers. To get going, there's a one-time $99 startup fee and a $29.95 monthly hosting fee after that. You can also choose to waive the startup fee by paying the $330 annual fee upfront.

Entrepreneurs involved in product manufacturing can get into the act by adding their products to the Shopster system. "Potentially thousands of retail stores will pick up [your] product lines and start marketing them for [you]," says Shopster co-founder Sarath Samarasekera, 33. Whether you select Shopster products for an online store or offer your own products for others to distribute, this could be a great jumping off point for your company. "You have the opportunity to target a very specific market," Samarasekera says. "Our most successful retailers are the people who sell to a very specific [niche]."

This is a subscriber-only article. Join Entrepreneur+ today for access

Learn More Log In

Editor's Pick

Related Topics

Magazine

Most Popular

See all
Health & Wellness

Is it Possible to Heal Yourself When the World Is Falling Apart? These 4 Life Habits Can Help

What we can accomplish is unbelievable if we all do small things to change the narrative.

By Rachel S. Ruby
Growing a Business

How to Avoid the Double-Edged Sword of Ego in Entrepreneurship

When ego takes hold in a self-absorbed and prideful way, it can destroy your business.

By Clate Mask
By Amanda Breen
Living

This Laser Hair Remover Makes a Great Stocking Stuffer, and Now It's Only $49.97

Now's your chance to get $70 off the usual price on an at-home laser hair remover for a limited time.

By Entrepreneur Store
Leadership

How to Harness the Power of Change in Entrepreneurship

Relationships within the entrepreneurial world can transform us, sometimes challenging the foundation of trust and collaboration.

By Henri Al Helaly
Starting a Business

This Married Couple Pays Their Mortgage by Renting Rooms in Their House Via Airbnb. Here's Their Best Advice for Making Money With Short-Term Rentals.

In the new book, "Start Your Own Airbnb Business," these Superhosts share their best advice for making money and minimizing stress.

By Jason R. Rich