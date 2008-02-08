Tool Time
You may have a brilliant invention, but it doesn't mean anything if you can't get it off the ground. These companies can help.
Company: The DaVinci Institute, a nonprofit futurist think tank in Louisville, Colorado
How It Helps: It conducts the annual Colorado Inventor Showcase, where inventors display new products to attendees, who include venture capitalists, investment bankers, media, and corporate executives. The showcase is open to anyone; even prospective inventors can attend to see what's on the cutting edge, says executive director Thomas Frey. The Institute also conducts monthly networking and educational events, such as Inventor Bootcamps.
Cost: $200 to $400 to exhibit at the showcase; $39 to $49 to attend; $79 to $99 for the Inventor Bootcamp
Next Step: Visit davinciinstitute.com.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
When Her Parents' Restaurant Burned Down, This First-Generation Founder's Hot Sauce Brand Rose From the Ashes to Take on Corporate Giants
-
Not Hitting Your Goals? Here's How to Know If You Should Change Tactics or Strategy.
-
You Can Generate Your Own Viral LinkedIn Post With This Hilarious Tool
-
This Couple Lost Everything When the Housing Market Crashed. But Manifesting 'Magic' Helped Them Launch a Metaphysical Brand With 10 Stores.
-
-
The Best Software Solutions and Tech Providers in the Franchising Industry
-
This 18-Year-Old Student Wanted a Better Way to Keep Track of His School Work. So He Built an App — and a Business.