Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Tool Time

You may have a brilliant invention, but it doesn't mean anything if you can't get it off the ground. These companies can help.

By
This story appears in the March 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Company: The DaVinci Institute, a nonprofit futurist think tank in Louisville, Colorado
How It Helps: It conducts the annual Colorado Inventor Showcase, where inventors display new products to attendees, who include venture capitalists, investment bankers, media, and corporate executives. The showcase is open to anyone; even prospective inventors can attend to see what's on the cutting edge, says executive director Thomas Frey. The Institute also conducts monthly networking and educational events, such as Inventor Bootcamps.
Cost: $200 to $400 to exhibit at the showcase; $39 to $49 to attend; $79 to $99 for the Inventor Bootcamp
Next Step: Visit davinciinstitute.com.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Business News

Employers Are Posting 'Ghost Jobs' But Not Really Hiring -- And Annoying Job Seekers Along the Way

Gabrielle Bienasz

Business News

This Job Seeker Went Viral On LinkedIn for Printing Her Resume on a Cake and Having It Delivered to Nike

Gabrielle Bienasz

Science & Technology

A NASA Spaceship Just Crashed Into An Asteroid. Here's What Happened.

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Read More