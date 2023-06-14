When you think about mental health concerns in the workplace, you may immediately worry about managing signs of anxiety, stress, and depression. While valid, the No. 1 reason employees say it’s important for their employers to pay attention to mental well-being may surprise you: It affects their performance.

Compared to 13% of businesses, 40% of employees say that employers should be concerned about mental health due to the impact on productivity and performance, a 27-percentage-point difference.1