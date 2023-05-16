Spotlight is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio, which creates dynamic and compelling content for our partners. Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur Spotlight partners are their own.

The job market and economic ecosystem continue fluctuating as mass layoffs occur across industries and professionals turn to the next chapter of their careers.

For many entrepreneurs, franchising is an attractive way to start their own business because of its low initial investment and proven business model. Franchising allows entrepreneurs to scale their operations to create a lucrative income line. However, choosing the right franchise to invest in is crucial to your success.

The home care industry is booming. In 2022, the sector reached $94.17 billion, with home care franchisees making an average of $1.2 million annually. This is due to the ongoing rise of the nation's senior population driving the demand for home care services.

While these statistics are enticing, BrightStar Care, a nationwide home care agency with more than 380 home care agencies, provides clients with medical and non-medical home health services and offers medical staffing and other healthcare capabilities. With diverse offerings, BrightStar Care has proven to be a top investment opportunity for entrepreneurs, retirees, hospital administrators, healthcare workers, corporate professionals, and more.

Franchising: A sound investment.

BrightStar Care operates under a scalable business model and offers its franchisees multiple revenue streams for uncapped earning potential. These diverse revenue streams include home care services, personal care, companion care, medical staffing, skilled medical care, national account opportunities, and more. Through this model, franchisees are positioned to grow and scale their businesses with a sound investment.

When you invest in a franchise concept, you're investing in a proven model that has name recognition – as opposed to starting from square one with a new business idea. Even more noteworthy, investing in a home care franchise is a recession- and pandemic-resistant business model. Home care services, senior living, and healthcare support are needed year-round regardless of the state of the economy or the nation's climate. Opening a home care franchise is a viable decision regardless of the state of your professional career. From retirement, to starting the second act of your career, to college graduates, establishing a home care franchise is attainable with the quality support and resources BrightStar Care offers.

Once you have established your franchise, there are multiple opportunities to grow and expand. One opportunity is reaching untapped markets and operating in new territories. BrightStar Care is a nationwide network; however, there is always potential to expand your market share by expanding your operations into new, untapped territories where quality home care services are needed. Many BrightStar Care franchisees have embarked on expansion journeys in the past and have vastly grown their operations and valuations by becoming multi-unit owners.

Unparalleled franchise support.

The operational support, business consultation, strategic marketing support, and training BrightStar Care offers its franchisees is invaluable as they grow their small, local businesses. As you embark on your franchise journey choosing a franchise with strong marketplace differentiators is also crucial to ensure you're making the most of your investment. Unlike other home care brands, BrightStar Care uses a Registered Nurse to manage every case, even though state licensing may not require it. Through nurse-led support, franchisees can retain clients for an extended period, maximizing their revenue potential.

BrightStar Care also supports its franchisees by offering national account opportunities to build their clientele saving them time and equity. BrightStar Care has a dedicated national accounts team that develops business relationships with healthcare organizations, insurance companies, and hospitals so franchisees can provide quality medical staffing to these organizations. As a franchisor, BrightStar Care has their finger on the pulse of healthcare trends and has created a pipeline of account opportunities for its franchisees through its relationships with impactful health organizations. In the long-term, BrightStar Care franchisees can help hospitals reduce readmission rates and provide clients with high-quality transitional care.

As a prospective franchisee, it's also important to consider the accolades, certifications, and accreditations your perspective franchisee holds. BrightStar Care agencies are Joint Commission accredited, the nation's oldest and largest standards-setting and accrediting body in healthcare. Receiving this accreditation means that healthcare organizations have completed a comprehensive on-site review and precisely follow the standards and requirements established by The Joint Commission. BrightStar Care has also received the Joint Commission's Enterprise Champion for Quality Award for 11 consecutive years since the awards inception.

Franchising as a fulfilling venture.

BrightStar Care franchises provide vital services to individuals who require care, allowing them to receive essential care services in the comfort of their homes. For entrepreneurs passionate about making a difference in their communities, a home care franchise can be a rewarding business venture.

Opening a home care franchise can be a lucrative and worthwhile investment for entrepreneurs looking to start their own businesses. With the support provided by the franchisor, the potential for profitability, and the opportunity to make a difference in the community where you operate – BrightStar Care offers a compelling business opportunity. As the demand for quality home care services grow, now is the time to invest in a home care franchise.

Click here to learn more about the BrightStar Care franchising opportinity and whether it is right for you.